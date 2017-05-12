Santa Monica Police Chief Seabrooks to retire

SANTA MONICA — Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks has announced her retirement, ending a 36-year career in law enforcement.

Seabrooks’ retirement, which she announced Friday, becomes effective Sept. 30.

A national search will be conducted to find her successor. An interim chief will serve while the search is being conducted, said Santa Monica Public Information Officer Constance Farrell.

“I am both pleased at and appreciative for the opportunity to have worked with our community, those in municipal administration, and the men and women of the Santa Monica Police Department as we collectively made Santa Monica a safer place,” Seabrooks said.

“While I will miss all that is unique and wonderful about Santa Monica, I know the city and the police department are well prepared for this transition,” she said.

Seabrooks began her career in 1982, becoming the Santa Monica Police Department’s first African-American female patrol officer.

When she became the chief of the Inglewood Police Department in 2007, she was the state’s first African-American woman to serve as police chief for a municipality, Farrell said.

Seabrooks became chief of the Santa Monica Police Department in 2012.

“Chief Seabrooks is a person of great integrity who is widely respected in the community and nationally,” Santa Monica Mayor Ted Winterer said. “She has protected this city and upheld our values for three decades and for that we are grateful.”