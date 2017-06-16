School board extends superintendent’s contract two years

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles school board voted June 13 to extend the contract of Superintendent Michelle King for two years, until 2020.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials said there were no other changes to King’s contract, which pays her an annual salary of $350,000.

“I am grateful to the board for its confidence in our ongoing effort to provide a high-quality education so that all of our students are prepared for success when they graduate,” King said.

King became superintendent of the LAUSD in January 2016.

Board President Steve Zimmer said King’s “accomplishments as superintendent demonstrate that L.A. Unified is on the right track and headed toward ‘Destination Graduation.’”

“The superintendent has lifted our district to important new heights,” Zimmer added. “She has united students, families, employees, labor partners and community partners in setting ambitious priorities that underscore our belief that all students can and will achieve the American Dream.”

The move came just three weeks before two newcomers join the board.

Board member Monica Garcia voted against the contract extension, saying the board should have waited until the two new members were seated before considering the contract extension.

A graduate of LAUSD schools, King has worked more than three decades on behalf of district students, as a teacher, coordinator and administrator.

She has led district-wide reforms to increase graduation rates, which reached a historic high in 2016. She also has been a champion of programs, such as Restorative Justice, aimed at keeping students in school and improving citizenship.

King holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from UCLA, a master’s in administration from Pepperdine University and a doctorate in education from USC. She also received honorary doctor of humane letters degrees from Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount University.

She was recently named Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents. Her other honors include, Woman of the Year by Women On Target, a nonprofit advocacy group supporting leaders in Southern California’s African-American community, and Woman of the Year by Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas.