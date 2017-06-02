School board thanks Culver Studios for support

CULVER CITY— The Culver City school board May 23 honored the Culver Studios for its contributions toward education in the city.

The board thanked the production studio for its highly successful partnerships with the Culver City Unified School District, its schools, and several nonprofit associations supporting the district and its programs.

“We are so pleased to have the Culver Studios as a neighbor and generous sponsor of our school district,” said Kathy Paspalis, president of the Culver City school board. “They are a model of good corporate citizenship and we look forward to working with them for years to come.”

The Culver Studios partners with the school district, the Culver City Education Foundation, the Culver City Council PTA, and nearby Linwood E. Howe Elementary School, hosting fund-raising events for the groups and activities for students on the studio lot.

Most recently, the Culver Studios presented a check for more than $3,300 to the Culver City Backpacks for Kids program to help ensure that needy students have sufficient food for the weekend. The funds were the proceeds of a family carnival featuring food, rides, games and entertainment hosted on the Culver Studios historic front lawn last month.

That donation was just the latest in a long line of philanthropic activity the Culver Studios has undertaken to support public education and Culver City schools. The studios’ ongoing partnership with the Culver City Education Foundation includes hosting the annual Tribute to the Stars and sponsoring district programs focusing on providing students at all nine campuses with the skills to compete in a global economy through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics studies.

In addition, the studios regularly welcomes students onto the lot for tours, movie screenings in the DeMille Theater and ice skating in the parking lot.

“The Culver Studios is honored to be invited to participate in the great work performed by the Culver City Unified School District,” said Michael Goldfarb, vice president of business development for Culver Studios. “We believe strongly in investing in the future, and that includes the students who will be the future of our community.

“TCS loves being part of this community and appreciates the opportunities to invest in our future, in the students of this great city.”