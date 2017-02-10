School district crowns spelling bee winner

CULVER CITY —Elisabeth Chu stood tall and confidently spelled thrombosis to take home the 12th annual Culver City Unified School District Spelling Bee title Jan. 30 at Howe Elementary School.

The fourth-grader from Farragut Elementary School finished atop 23 other spellers, four students from each of the district’s five elementary schools and Culver City Middle School competed.

Chu also took home a first-place trophy and a $200 cash prize courtesy of the Fineshriber Family Foundation, which sponsored the event. She will advance to the Los Angeles County Spelling Bee March 29 in Alhambra. The winner of that competition will advance to the statewide spelling bee in Sonoma in May.

Wendy Hamill, president of the Culver City Education Foundation, on behalf of the Fineshriber Family Foundation, also presented a trophy and $150 in cash to second-place finisher Joshua Lea, a fifth-grader from Farragut; and a trophy and $100 in cash to third-place finisher Hayley Dowdell, a sixth-grader from Culver City Middle School.

In addition, each participant received a certificate of commendation signed by the district’s superintendent congratulating him or her on reaching the Spelling Bee finals.

The finalists included Dowdell, Samuel Gerstmann, Zachary Kronlage and Lily Tun-Brown from Culver City Middle School; Elijah Gelin, Julia Marcus, Daphne Munger and Jasmin Pablo from El Marino Language School; Logan Ball, Harper Mehl, Nazira Paul and Jade Tanchauco from El Rincon Elementary School; Chu, Lea, Tessa Farrell and Kayden LaPalm from Farragut Elementary School; Sarah Abobaker, Shawn-J’Nee Hemphill, Sebastian Lott and Wyatt Stoner from La Ballona Elementary School and Tristan Contaoi, Miles Facher, Salma Ibrahim and Lily Maxson from Howe Elementary School.