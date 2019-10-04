Culver City Edition Education Local News

School district security officers are using bike patrols

Posted on Author Wave Staff Report 107 Views

CULVER CITY — More and more Culver City Unified School District security officers have begun appearing on and around local campuses astride mountain bicycles, part of an effort aimed at encouraging friendly interaction with students, parents and community members.

From the seat of a bicycle, officers are more visible than on foot and more approachable than in a vehicle, said the district’s Director of Safety and Security Ted Ronchetti.

“We implemented the program a few years back, but this year, we’re fully staffed,” said Ronchetti, who added that there are currently 12 officers trained on bikes. “It allows our officers to get to know our students better and to communicate with the public about safety issues. The feedback has been amazing.”

Parents wave to officers from across the street. Cranky drivers change their disposition immediately when a bicycle officer reminds them about traffic rules around the schools. And students are happy to chat up officers as they straddle their bikes.

The district’s fleet of five bicycles is specially designed for public safety patrols, and each bike costs about $1,200, including special equipment and saddlebags.

Officers work in teams of two, patrolling all district sites throughout the day, but focusing primarily on the busy Elenda school complex, which includes Culver City High School, Culver City Middle School, Farragut Elementary School and the Office of Child Development each morning.

In addition, Ronchetti said officers spend time patrolling the Ballona Creek Bike Path, alleys, parks, streets, campuses and the perimeter of school sites where they are constantly making sure the routes students take to and from school are safe. He said just the officers’ presence has made a difference.

The novelty of an officer on a bike is often enough to start overcoming the negative perceptions that some have about school security. Bicycles give an opportunity for a new impression, often making those who come in contact with bike officers more cooperative and willing to listen.

One of the biggest advantages to bicycle patrol is its ability to navigate swiftly around campus, avoiding obstacles and hazards that would stop a patrol vehicle in its tracks.

Superintendent Leslie Lockhart said the program has been an enormous success.

“Our bicycle patrol officers are approachable, helpful and effective,” she said. “While we have an outstanding relationship with the Culver City Police Department and our security team works hand-in-hand with Police Department officers, our school campuses need a more specialized level of protection that our bike patrol provides.”

Wave Staff Report

Pluria

Related Articles
Herald American Local News

Bellflower children help design new playground

Posted on Author Wave Staff

BELLFLOWER — About 50 local youngsters, with their parents, offered design ideas for a dream playground April 28 at Kids Design Day at Simms Park, 16614 Clark Ave. The youngsters were invited to draw their dream playground, which will ultimately become a reality with help from JetBlue and organizers from the national nonprofit KaBoom organization, Read More…
Culver City Edition Local News

Culver City hosts PTA diversity conference

Posted on Author Wave Staff

CULVER CITY — Culver City school Superintendent Dave LaRose was one of three speakers at the 33rd District of the California PTA’s annual Diversity and Inclusion Conference March 7. LaRose defined a successful child as one that is safe, healthy, cared for and supported, engaged and connected, challenged and hopeful, and insisted that schools have Read More…
Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lead Story Local News Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

YouthBuild calls on county for more job programs

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — About 200 young adults rallied outside the Board of Supervisors meeting April 26, hoping to convince the county to support a youth jobs and development program. Waving signs reading “Jobs Not Jails” and wearing T-shirts with the word “Unstoppable,” the exuberant crowd marched from Pershing Square as part of Global YouthBuild Day. Read More…