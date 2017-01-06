School2Home program provides Chromebooks to students

EAST LOS ANGELES — Parents and families of 140 Stevenson Middle School sixth and seventh graders are now able to use technology to communicate with teachers, review student grades and access online resources and services with the brand new Chromebook devices they received through the innovative School2Home program.

School2Home is focused on helping low-performing middle schools with the integration of effective technology into the curriculum. The program works with the leadership at each school to develop a technology integration plan and supports teachers with professional development and parent training so they can successfully use technology in the classroom and to reach parents.

Stevenson Middle School is a continuing partner of School2Home and is having much success implementing technology and blended learning to close the achievement gap.

Principal Leo Gonzalez said the Eastside school continues to serve as a model of the program’s success.

“Stevenson students who participated in the program last year outperformed their peers on the SBAC assessment in math and language arts,” he said. “We are excited about extending the program to our new Leadership and Technology Magnet that is opening next fall and is currently accepting applications.”

School2Home is sponsored and managed by the California Emerging Technology Fund, a nonprofit foundation focused on closing the digital divide across California. The comprehensive approach has helped participating students make significant academic gains in reading and math.

The families received training from school administrators, Los Angeles Unified School District officials and School2Home representatives on the benefits of using technology and learned about the importance of computer safety and its proper use when they were presented the Chromebook devices at the school Dec. 17.

“It’s great to see the families at such a wonderful school like Stevenson Middle School receive these Chromebook devices,” LAUSD school board member Monica Garcia said after attending the event and visiting with families. “I’m glad Los Angeles Unified, Stevenson and the School2Home program were able to collaborate to create such an amazing resource for our students to succeed now and for years to come.”