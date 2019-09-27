Scientist to be honored at church event

L.A. DIGEST

JEFFERSON PARK — A-MAN, Inc. STEM International Science Center is hosting the Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary celebration and Engineering Day Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Holman United Methodist Church White Hall, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

The event will also honor laser scientist Hildreth “Hal” Walker Jr., who worked on a project related to the Apollo 11 mission.

KNBC’s Los Angeles reporter Toni Guinyard will be the mistress of ceremonies at the dinner starting at 5 p.m. A silent auction will be held from 3-6 p.m.

For ticket information, email admin1@aman.org.

10 injured in

school bus crash

INGLEWOOD — A school bus and two other vehicles collided Sept. 25, resulting in 10 minor injuries.

The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. at Manchester Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 50 students were aboard the Los Angeles Unified School District bus, according to the CHP.

Paramedics took one adult and nine children for hospital treatment of minor injuries, according to the county fire department. It was unclear if the adult was aboard the bus or in one of the other two vehicles.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.



Author to speak

at Cal State

CARSON — Professor and author Cornel West will be the featured speaker at Cal State Dominguez Hills Sept. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Torodome Gymnasium as part of the Dymally Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by the Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute.

West is the author of 20 books and is most known for his book “Democracy Matters: Winning the Fight Against Imperialism” and his essays in the 1993 book “Race Matters.”

For more information, contact the Dymally Institute at (310) 243-2659.

Orchestra to give

free concert

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Philharmonic kicks off its 2019-2020 season with a free neighborhood concert at Slo Hyman Auditorium at Morningside High School in Inglewood Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit laphil.com/events/performances/.

Watts community

meeting planned

WATTS – Councilman Joe Buscaino and other city departments invite the community to a monthly community meeting Sept. 26 to hear updates from the LAPD, Councilman Buscaino’s office and other city departments.

The meeting will be at 10701 Juniper St. and begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, call (323) 568-2083 or email arely.garcia@lacity.org.

Community center

marks anniversary

DOWNTOWN — Celebrating its 77 years of service, All Peoples Community Center is hosting its Anniversary Gala “Sowing the Seeds of Change” Sept. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sheraton Grand LA, 711 S. Hope St.

The event includes a dinner, awards and a silent auction. The organization is honoring Pastor Eddie Anderson with the Joe Ide Spirit of Community Award and Sam Joo, director of the Magnolia Community Initiative with the Dan B. Genung Visionary Leadership Award.

For tickets and more information, visit www.allpeoplescc.org/event/gala-2019/.

Tuskegee Airmen

give scholarships

TORRANCE — The Tuskegee Airmen Scholarship Foundation will host its third annual Next-Gen Now Scholarship Award Breakfast Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Torrance, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd.

The event highlights the accomplishments of the 2019 scholarship recipients while honoring the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. Surviving Tuskegee Airmen Theodore “Ted” Lumpkin and former foundation President Jerry Hodges Jr. will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and Vanguard Award.

Aprille Ericsson, NASA New Business Lead will receive the Woman of the Year Award and Delta Air Lines Capt. Stephanie Johnson will receive the Pioneer Award for her accomplishment of becoming Delta’s first female captain.

For tickets and more information visit www.eventbrite.com/e/nex-gen-now-scholarship-awards-breakfast-tickets-67849486641?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Jenesse Center

new series to debut

LEIMERT PARK — The Jenesse Center to premiere the first to episodes of its new online series, Jeneration J Live, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Metaphor Club, 4333 Crenshaw Blvd.

Dinner and drinks will be provided.

To R.S.V.P., visit www.eventbrite.com/e/jeneration-j-live-launch-party-tickets-71699466033.

Skirball Center hosts

women’s lifestyle tour

BRENTWOOD — The Wisepause Lifestyle Tour is coming to L.A. Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Skirball Cultural Center. The event focuses on informing women about the effects of perimenopause and menopause.

Doctors, exhibits, panels and more will be held throughout the day. For more information about the event, visit www.wisepausetour.com.

Compiled by Bria Overs.Wave Staff Report

