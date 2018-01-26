Senior citizens enjoy new Inglewood center

INGLEWOOD — William Mathews loves the new Inglewood Senior Center.

For now, his favorite spot is in the billiards room where he can practice shooting pool. On the first day that the center opened, Mathews went from table to table trying to work on his game. Mathews said this is where he is going to build on his foundation to do something special.

“I come here to practice, and I hope to be on TV one day shooting pool,” Mathews said. “It’s a nice, beautiful facility. Hopefully, we’ll get a crowd. It’s a place for seniors to go. It’s something we need.”

The $27 million that it cost the city to build the new Inglewood Senior Center is expected to provide immediate relief for seniors from throughout the region.

Seniors wanting to participate in activities, programs and meals at the senior center don’t have to be residents of Inglewood.

The Inglewood Senior Center, located in the city’s First District, boasts of multiple multi-purpose rooms for activities. Playing cards and dominoes take up the action in the Locust Room down on the first floor. Yoga and sewing classes are just some of the programs in place at the facility. A state-of-the-art kitchen compliments the dining area.

The immaculate setting also includes a computer room, a fitness room and outdoor lounge and patio areas upstairs as well as downstairs of the two-story center.

Arrie McKinney, a longtime resident of Inglewood, has already found her spot at the senior center, choosing to put in some exercise work inside the fitness room.

“This is a blessing in disguise,” McKinney said. “I’m a longtime resident and I’ve been her since 1976 when I was a youngster. I love it. It opens at 8 (a.m.) and it closes at 5 (p.m.), you can have a meal if you like. The donation is optional. It has so many benefits, so many benefits and it lets seniors know that your life isn’t over.

“You have a camaraderie with other people. You network, you have ideas and you can be of service still. I’m thinking about getting a community garden. I’m going to go over and bug Mayor (James T.) Butts and see if we can get a senior community garden so we can grow our own vegetables.”

Earvin Simonet is 92 years old and a veteran. His service in the military included a two-year stint fighting in World War II. Simonet said the senior center is a good way to unwind, meet new friends and have some fun.

“You come up, meet your friends, have a good time, good food, and just enjoy being here,” Simonet said. “It gives me some place to go instead of staying at home, reading and looking at TV. I’d rather be here. A lot of people my age, we come up here and have a good time, talk with friends, meet friends.”

Jacqueline Freeman, going on 69 years, said being in the new senior center brought back memories for her.

“Right now, I’m so emotional,” Freeman said. “I was with the original foundation of the senior center so when they took that down, I was quite concerned. Being in this place on the same ground is very emotional for me. It’s been at least 14 years. I feel very happy. I know a lot of people who have waited for this are no longer alive. I’m very grateful for the senior center.”