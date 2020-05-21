Several black celebrities are recovering from virus

LOS ANGELES — Coronavirus is an insidious disease that can strike anyone, and celebrities are no exception.

As the global pandemic continues to wreck havoc on people throughout the world, a number of celebrities have broken their silence to report that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Symptoms include a high fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, chills and fever. It also is a fact that a person can have COVID-19 symptoms but exhibit no signs of the disease.

Among those who have contracted the virus is Scarface, a member of the Geto boys, a hip-hop group from Houston.

Scarface reported his coronavirus diagnosis on March 26. According to the rapper, he felt an itch in his throat and rushed to the hospital emergency room where he was given an IV and antibiotics. He was discharged, but returned to the emergency room shortly after with pneumonia in both of his lungs, kidney failure and a 103-degree fever — sicker than when he left.

A self-confessed homebody, Scarface said he had no idea how he got the virus.

“I’ve been to the point where I felt I was gonna die,” he said.

In late April, Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, reported that he was on dialysis due to kidney failure. “That’s my new lifeline. Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life,” he said. “I was inches away from death.”

Scarface emphasized the need for people to stay isolated.

“Don’t do it,” he cautioned young people who want to socialize. “I know we feel invincible at times,” he said. “If God was trying to get my attention, he now has my undivided attention.”

Actor Idris Elba reported that he had contracted COVID-19 on March 16. Although the Golden Globe winning actor and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, only experienced mild symptoms, Elba says he and his wife had their lives “turned around” after contracting the coronavirus, calling the experience “definitely scary and unsettling and nervous.”

Elba and his wife went into quarantine and got tested immediately after learning that he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. His wife also tested for the virus and was found to be positive. Both have since recovered.

Gospel singer BeBe Winans admitted that he saw the news about COVID-19 but didn’t think he would contract the virus.

“Sometimes, for some reason, we as a people when we look at television and various things that’s going on around us, we somehow say, that can’t happen to me,” Winans said.

Winans said a friend had died and he flew to Detroit from New York for the funeral when he somehow caught the virus. He didn’t know he was afflicted until he returned home and started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“I just started coughing out of nowhere … and then the fatigue came on, and the chills, and (my) appetite went away.”

Winans said his brother also caught COVID-19 and was hospitalized after he had a seizure and pneumonia set in. His brother was hospitalized for four or five days while his mom, Delores, also had the virus for a few days.

Singer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds took to Twitter on April 10 to thank fans for their birthday messages and also to reveal that he had tested positive for the coronavirus along with his family.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote. “I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.” Thankfully, he reported that they “have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”