SHAQ ON SPORTS: With Garoppolo, 49ers are ready to contend again

Based on the 2017 football season, there are a couple of teams to keep an eye on in the off-season.

They are teams that will likely leap forward into being true competitors next season.

One of them is the San Francisco 49ers. When they traded for New England Patriots back-up quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, they became a whole new team. With Garoppolo as the starting quarterback, the 49ers finished the season 5-0.

Though the 49ers still have plenty of work to do, they solved a major problem by securing a starting quarterback.

Garoppolo, the 49ers quarterback made it clear at the end of the season that he and center Daniel Kilgore had grown close and advocated for the 49ers to resign him.

“I think there is a special relationship between the center and quarterback,” Garoppolo said. “We spend so much time together. Me and him got on the same page almost instantly when I got here. He made my job a lot easier in the run game and all that stuff. We complement each other very well, so hopefully we’ll work something out.”

The great thing is now they both have contract extensions locked up and can continue working together. Kilgore signed a three-year contract extension.

There are a few things the 49ers should do to continue moving forward. They should first add some weapons for Garoppolo and take a little bit of the pressure off of him and finish rebuilding the offense by signing Dion Lewis, a free agent from the Patriots, and also adding Trey Burton from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Lewis was a wildly efficient back during his time with the Patriots, but while he probably doesn’t have the physical frame to hold up as the primary back in Shanahan’s offense, he could possibly serve as a Tevin Coleman half of a rotation similar to what Shanahan had when he was in Atlanta with Coleman and Devonta Freeman splitting the carries.

Burton would also be an addition since he is a well-rounded tight end stuck behind Zach Ertz in Philadelphia.

They should also pick up the fifth-year option on Arik Armstead and resign Trent Brown and upgrade the offensive line. The 49ers have invested heavily on their defensive line over the past three drafts, using consecutive first-round picks on Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas.

Though Armstead only had 1-1/2 sacks in six games before going down with a broken hand, he should be healthy in the 2018 season and with lots of cap room, picking up Armstead’s fifth-year option to see if he can emerge as an every-down lineman is a no-brainer.

As great as Garoppolo appears to be, a dismal offensive line can sink any quarterback’s chances so with Brown developing into one of the league’s better right tackles, it would behoove the Niners to resign him.

The other team we want to watch is the Houston Texans. We all saw the greatness that was quarterback Deshaun Watson once the Texans made him their starting quarterback before he went down for the season with an injury. There is no doubt he will continue to get better once he fully recovers. Houston definitely needs to get Watson another weapon at wide receiver and they should focus on improving Watson’s protection through free agency.

Watson’s top receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best in the league and his No. 2, Will Fuller, was efficient catching touchdowns when he was healthy. But, last season, the Texans didn’t have much pass-catching depth and the team cycled through wide receivers as those on the roster battled injury.

Now that Houston have their franchise quarterback you have to protect him. Houston had the worst offensive line in the NFL in 2017 giving up 252 total pressures.

Watson relied on his mobility before his injury, completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

If Houston can get this together, they will be a force with J.J. Watt and Jadeavon Clowney back, their defense is set so all they need is to get the offense right.

Shaquita Newton is a sports blogger. She can be reached at superstarproductions622@gmail.com.