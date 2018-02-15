SHAQ ON SPORTS: Last part of the NBA season brings on tanking

The NBA All-Star break is here, but it is not really the halfway point of the season because most teams have played well over 50 games already.

The All-Star breaks comes at a time where the players can take a small vacation, if they are not going to be participants in All Star Weekend events, to recuperate and get their minds and bodies together for the last part of the NBA season.

The trade deadline recently passed and we will be seeing some different looking teams during this last stretch of games.

The “new look” Cleveland Cavaliers have commanded the spotlight again and have put themselves back into the role of favorite team to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA finals.

Can the fresh, young players for the Cavaliers rejuvenate LeBron James and others who were fortunate enough to not be traded? It looks like they already started when the Cavaliers took on the second best team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland not only beat the Celtics, the Cavaliers demolished them by 22 points. James and his new teammates most likely hadn’t even had the chance to get in a real practice.

Where was that awesome Boston Celtics defense that had everyone talking about them as the team to beat in the East? Those young players have brought in a new-found love and excitement for the game that had been gone for some time and in just one game with them, you can already see the difference in James’ play.

The Cavaliers brought a new energy that only young people have and James, along with J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson and the rest of the Cavaliers are all filling up on the rising energy.

Now, they will suffer a little turbulence because James did inherent players who have no playoff and finals experience.

Will this current roster be enough to beat the Golden State Warriors? No, but this move will serve as the beginning of something good in Cleveland if James decides to stay.

After the All-Star break, the final 20 something games of the season will determine the top eight seeds in each conference that will make the playoffs.

It also determines which teams will be placed into the draft lottery. Currently there are seven teams in the NBA who have less than 20 wins.

The NBA Draft Lottery is the league’s attempt to keep bad teams competing throughout the entire season. It is a moderately successful restriction for tanking that gives every non-playoff team a chance at the number 1 overall pick.

It is also a tool that can take a last-place team and shove it all the way to No. 4 in the draft through pure dumb luck. Just ask the Philadelphia 76ers who had to tank a few times to get that No. 1 overall pick.

If the amount of wins stays the same, the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks in the East and the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings in the West could end up with that No. 1 pick.

During this last leg of games we will see some pathetic tanking to increase the odds of winning that lottery pick. The Kings are the worst team in the NBA right now as the only team with only 17 wins so far so they would have better odds to win the No. 1 pick.

The worst team in the East with 18 wins and 39 loses is the Atlanta Hawks, but the Magic, Suns, Mavericks and the Grizzles all have 18 wins as well.

The question then comes, who will tank better to become the worst team. It is a shame when we hear media outlets wishing the teams would lose and actually getting upset when they win.

As a fan of basketball, you should want to see real competition, not the debacle we saw in Philadelphia for years. If you try your best but clearly do not have the talent to beat most teams, then that is fine, but we do not want teams to take good players out the game because they were playing too well.

What will this last stretch of games brings? I do not know but I will be watching to see.

Shaquita Newton is a sports blogger. She can be reached at superstarproductions622@gmail.com.