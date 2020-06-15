posted by Wave Staff

Practicing for the decathlon

Mendez High School students, from left, Jessica Graieda, Arianna Romero and Ryan Pedroza study economics of the 1960s during a workshop session at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power headquarters as part of their preparation for the Academic Decathlon competition in February. This was the fifth of six sessions held this fall at the Read More…
L.A. DIGEST: Inglewood nurses organize picket line

INGLEWOOD — Registered nurses at Centinela Hospital Medical Center held an informational picket line on Nov. 25 to highlight concerns about patient safety, unsafe staffing and overall poor working conditions. A major concern raised was staff shortages which put nurses at double the patients they should be caring for, according to California’s safe nurse-to-patient law. Read More…
Venus Williams pays return visit to Lynwood school

LYNWOOD — On a bright, sunny day earlier this spring, a shiny black Escalade pulled up in front of Mark Twain Elementary School. A famous occupant got out. It had been many years since tennis great Venus Williams had been at Twain Elementary. She attended first grade at the Lynwood school and was revisiting her Read More…