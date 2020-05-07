She’s the Lone Ranger when it comes to helping the homeless

By Shirley Hawkins

Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — Some people are angels in disguise. One of them is Jacqueline Norvell, founder and executive director of the nonprofit BrownBagLady.org, who travels to Skid Row, Hollywood and Venice every Friday and once a month on Sunday to feed and distribute clothing to the homeless.

Norvell, who has worked as a legal secretary in Century City for 25 years, admits she has a huge soft spot in her heart for the homeless.

“My mission to help them began in 2002,” Norvell said. “My son and I and a few friends gave out warm turkey dinners that I bought with my Christmas bonus money from the law firm.”

But the bleak and dispirited atmosphere that permeated Skid Row that Christmas haunted Norvell for the rest of the year.

“I couldn’t get those people out of my head,” she said. “I decided to officially start Brown Bag Lady in 2004.”

There are approximately 60,000 people living on the streets in Southern California, many of whom reside on Skid Row. Many are African American.

Norvell drives her familiar brown van to distribute food.

“I’m like the Lone Ranger. Come hell or high water, I will be of service,” she said of her ongoing charitable giving. “There’s a lot of people with mental illness on Skid Row. I tell them that I don’t have a PhD and I’m not a psychologist, but no one will go to bed hungry.”

Norvell, who lives in a small two-bedroom apartment, said that she sets up a banquet table in her living room and home cooks the meals until 2 or 3 a.m. before she loads it into her van to distribute the food on the streets.

“We make everything,” she said. “This week, we’re making Swedish meatballs with linguine, a big pan of lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs and cornbread. And I’m famous for my red beans and rice.

“They also like chili cheese dogs and this weekend we are also preparing cheese burgers with French fries and chicken sandwiches. And I have one volunteer who makes peach cobbler and a group of women donate cookies every week, so the homeless will also have dessert with their meal.”

Norvell receives most of her food and clothing donations from people who contact her on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“A Persian woman and an Indian girl heard about me and dropped off food and a Peruvian restaurant contacted me to donate meals,” she said.

Norvell said she is surprised by the donations that pour in to her organization from complete strangers.

“Doing this work has restored my faith,” she said.

Norvell said she and her volunteers usually arrive on Skid Row at noon on the first Sunday of every month. “The homeless know we’re going to show up and the line is usually around the block,” she said. “We have barbers come down, too, to give the men haircuts.”

The barbers arrive and set up their chairs and they plug in their clippers to a generator.

“And I always keep goodie bags in my van with a bottle of water, a pair of socks, a can of tuna, a bag of chips, some peanut butter crackers. One black girl was digging through a trashcan searching for food. I asked her, ‘Are you hungry?’ She said yes. So I gave her a goodie bag and then she came back and asked for another one.

“We have served 28,000 homeless people to date,” Norvell said.

Her generosity of spirit has helped transform dozens of broken lives.

“When I was driving around in my van in Hollywood a few years ago, I spotted a young Mexican girl who was sitting on the curb crying on a Friday night,” Norvell related. “I approached her and she said that her parents had kicked her out of the house because her mom had found out that she was gay.

“They were old-school parents who didn’t believe in gay relationships. She was crying because she had nowhere to go. I went and got her a blanket so that she could keep warm.

“The next day, I went to the manager of Starbucks and told him her story. He said they were having a hiring fair at the Beverly Center that week.

“I told her about the job fair and she was so happy because she loved Starbucks. She said they have a program where Starbucks will pay for your college courses, but she didn’t have a bus pass to get to the job fair. I bought her a bus pass and she was able to travel to the job fair and was hired on the spot.

“I was beaming with pride,” Norvell said. “She stayed with Starbucks for two years and then she was able to enroll in college.

“I also met a homeless person named Walter. I saw him sleeping on a bus bench on Wilshire and La Brea. Every time I drove by, he was reading a book. I got out of my car to meet him and we developed a friendship.

“He said that he had a Section 8 voucher for housing but he could not find an apartment. My friends and I put out a blast on Facebook. People reached out and we were able to get Walter an apartment. Not only that, but people pitched in to help him get the apartment fully furnished.

“My co-workers also pitched in to buy Walter clothes and shoes. When he got the apartment with everything inside, he broke down and cried.

“And then there was Will, another homeless man I met,” Norvell said. “He was homeless because he didn’t have a California identification card. I could tell that Will was a kind, good-hearted person. I took Will down to the Department of Motor Vehicles so that he could apply for an identification card.”

Norvell said that she also helps young people with funds to further their education.

“The Brown Bag Lady organization had our second fundraiser in October and we raised enough funds to give out four $1,000 community service scholarships to college-bound students. We awarded two scholarships to students at Dorsey High School and two to students at Crenshaw High School.”

Norvell’s years of good deeds have not gone unnoticed.

“I recently received the Century City Chamber of Commerce Women of Achievement Award and some of my friends nominated me to receive a Pilot Pen Overachiever Award that was established by television producer Shonda Rhimes. It was established to celebrate overachievers who are doing good deeds in their neighborhoods.

“There were thousands of applicants, but to my surprise, I won the grand prize of $50,000,” Norvell said.

Norvell has established a COVID-19 Donation Fund to solicit funds to help feed the people on Skid Row.

“People are giving what they can, even if they mail me a $10 money order,” she said. “We are aware of the coronavirus and know that it’s serious, but we will not stop being of service.

“My volunteers and I always wear our face masks and gloves. During these times of crisis, there is an entire group of human beings that need us now more than ever and I will not let them down. My fear is outweighed by my faith,” Norvell said. “I know God’s got my back.”