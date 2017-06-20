Shipping Containers Are Helping L.A. Veterans Achieve Affordable and Sustainable Housing

It’s no secret that veteran homelessness is a serious issue. Now, veterans in the Los Angeles area will have the opportunity to receive affordable housing thanks to the help of Potter’s Lane.

But Potter’s Lane isn’t like any ordinary apartment complex — it’s made entirely of shipping containers, enabling veteran tenants to pay rent payments of just $69 per month while the remainder — $1,259 — is subsidized.

Kenneth Salazar, 60, is just one of the fortunate veterans who has been selected to move into Potter’s Lane. After enduring a post-Army life filled with dead-end jobs and sleepless nights spent in cars, he finally has a permanent home.

“I woke up in a motor vehicle in other people’s driveway wondering, ‘What in the hell am I doing here?’” Salazar told the Los Angeles Times.

It’s true that veterans do have some options for homeownership — in fact, the VA Home Loan has helped more than 22 million veterans achieve it. Still, mental illnesses and addictions that plague so many veterans make it hard for those afflicted to even think about having the weight of a loan on their shoulders, not to mention the responsibilities that come with owning a home.

Financial distress is also a common theme for veterans. The latest statistics from the Federal Reserve indicate consumer debt in the United States continues to increase, reaching nearly $3.4 trillion in May 2015, and many veterans are also dealing with excessive medical debt.

However, finding veterans affordable housing remains a priority. Ann Brown wrote in the Los Angeles Daily News, “even as we maximize Department of Veterans Affairs resources and housing subsidies, it is still not enough to get every veteran off the street and into a home. We need a full alliance with the community to provide support and resources, and to aggressively address the lack of affordable and sustainable housing. Incentivizing landlords to rent units to homeless veterans is critical, as is working with developers to build new housing stock and provide veterans with the support that they need to remain stably housed.”

Forbes estimates that an estimated 1.5 million new housing units need built each year to accommodate population growth, and luckily, Los Angeles voters have approved of a $1.2 billion allocation to construct 10,000 more units, many of which are using shipping containers as their structural element.

Ultimately, shipping container housing is just one potential solution to Los Angeles veteran homelessness, but it’s certainly the most creative.

“I’m not going to have to worry about my stuff disappearing,” said Kurt Carson, another veteran and Potter’s Lane resident. “I got a door. I can lock it. I don’t have to live with people screaming and yelling.”