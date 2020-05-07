Shoppers have mixed reaction to shopping center sale

By Kristina Dixon

Contributing Writer

CRENSHAW — The Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza has seen plenty of changes since it first opened in 1947 with May Co. and Broadway as its two anchor stores.

With the CIM Group’s announcement that it intended to purchase the popular shopping center and convert much of the center’s retail stores to office space, shoppers and other local residents weighed in on the proposed sale and changes coming to the mall.

Kim Prince, the owner of Hotville Chicken, said, “We knew the transition was coming. We’re excited about the new developments for our community. That’s what made our lease attractive for us to enter into with the previous mall owners. We’re also excited about the future.”

Adrian Dove, the president and CEO of the Kingdom Day Parade, who hosts the parade’s VIP breakfast every year at the mall, had more grandiose plans for the mall.

“I would like to see a majority African-American owned world-class hotel with partnerships from the 1%,” he said.

“The mall is in the center of the largest concentration of African-American upper-middle income in America. I’d also like to see a university and a media production studio for the arts.”

Other residents had a smaller vision in mind for the shopping center.

Sheri Mason, a pharmacy worker from Baldwin Village, said, “I welcome anyone else’s desire to purchase the mall. I miss Walmart. It had a variety of needs for myself, a one-stop shop. A lot of neighbors and customers miss it, too.”

Karen Slade, who was shopping at Albertson’s agreed with Mason.

“For future developments, I’d like to see a better anchor. We’re sorry that the prior anchors left. Walmart used to be here. We need a good anchor that is affordable and fits in with the neighborhood.”

Most of the mall has been closed down due to the coronavirus crisis, forcing people to do their shopping at other nearby malls such as the Grove, Westfield Culver City or the Slauson Swapmeet.

Young mall shopper Denise Harris said, “The sale wasn’t necessary. This is where everyone shops and hangs out. They shouldn’t make offices and should leave the mall as it is.”

Nearby resident Zaynah Givens shared that though.

“Most people don’t have cars,” she said. “This is where we go to get clothes. Now we have to travel across the world to get clothes. That’s not OK. They should’ve left it as is.”

Davree Moorel, who cut through the mall parking lot to get to her next destination, said, “If they keep this area as a mall, it’s no big deal. If they turn it into office space, it’s a big deal because it will be depriving the community.”

Aaron Cox, another Albertson’s shopper, was more aware of the plans for the mall that were approved in 2018.

“I knew they we’re going to make changes,” he said. “It’s supposed to be like The Grove.”

The Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza issued a statement on its Instagram account (@bhcgam) stating, “Capri is a proud steward of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, a property we acquired nearly 15 years ago. Since owning the mall, we have made significant strides to strengthen this important anchor in the community.”

“The mall is closed. Please visit Albertsons, banks, Hotville Chicken, Southern Girl Desserts, Chipotle, Kickin’ Crab, Subway & Buffalo Wild Wings.”

Under the ownership of Capri, the mall’s history includes hosting cultural and community events such as the Pan African Film Festival, Kingdom Day Parade, Leimert Park Village Book Fair, Crenshaw Farmers’ Market and a variety of free summer concerts, workout classes and children’s programs.