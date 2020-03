STREET BEAT

Kelly B.

Inglewood

“No, because people sightsee from cars as well. It should be more well-monitored.”

Alton B.

Baldwin Village

“Some areas should be closed in parts. I think it would be cool in Leimert [Park Village].”

James (Chosen) Stewart

Leimert Park

“I can only talk about my area. [Degnan Boulevard] should not be closed. There should be speed bumps.”

Shhaid Sabr

Leimert Park

“It’s all right the way it is.”

Compiled by Quinci Legardye across South L.A.