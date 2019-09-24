Opinion Street Beat West Edition

‘Should college athletes receive compensation besides their scholarships?’

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon

Algin Anderson

New Orleans

“Yes, because I’m [an athlete] and I feel where athletes are coming from. Some don’t have money for food and dorms.”

Kim Baylyff

Los Angeles

“No. … If they play on a NCAA team and they get additional funding outside of their scholarship, it could affect their eligibility for bowl games.”

Elaine Sexton

Los Angeles 

“Only if they’re going to [pay] the whole team. If they’re only going to pick one or two out of the team it’s not fair. Either do the whole team or nothing at all.”

Bryan Kroellinger

Los Angeles 

“Absolutely, because the schools make money off of it.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

Pluria

