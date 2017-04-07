‘Should Democrats block the appointment of Justice Gorsuch?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in Koreatown.
MONIKA BROWN
Mid City
“Absolutely. I’m not really thrilled with the president. If we send a message to him — by getting rid of something he wants — maybe that will let him know we are serious.”
DAVID CROWLEY
Los Angeles
Yes, because he’s not Merrick Garland. He doesn’t deserve the seat.
HARDY K. EDWARDS
Mid City
“Yes, because he’s proven … that he is politically biased and with that kind of record I don’t think he is a fair fit for our future.”