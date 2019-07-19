Opinion Street Beat

‘Should the federal government be deporting people?’

STREET BEAT:

Esmeralda Parra

East Los Angeles

“I personally think they shouldn’t. A lot of [immigrants] … actually try to work more and try to take more opportunities than the people that are from here.” 

Alvin Carter

Los Angeles

“Hell no. … They do not really know where … these people are coming from, so why deport them?”

Lee Allen

Westwood 

“No. This is the land of liberty and opportunity.”

William Morgan

Los Angeles

“Only the ones that lost their bid in court for asylum. All criminals got to go.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in King Estates and Baldwin Village.

