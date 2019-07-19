‘Should the federal government be deporting people?’

STREET BEAT:
Esmeralda Parra
East Los Angeles
“I personally think they shouldn’t. A lot of [immigrants] … actually try to work more and try to take more opportunities than the people that are from here.”
Alvin Carter
Los Angeles
“Hell no. … They do not really know where … these people are coming from, so why deport them?”
Lee Allen
Westwood
“No. This is the land of liberty and opportunity.”
William Morgan
Los Angeles
“Only the ones that lost their bid in court for asylum. All criminals got to go.”
Compiled by Kristina Dixon in King Estates and Baldwin Village.