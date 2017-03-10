SIMPLY JESSICA: Debbie Levin plans EMA’s first investment summit

Picture this scene. It’s an ordinary Friday afternoon. No one has access to any products that are harmful to them.

The products are free from chemicals and harmful toxins.

Everyone has fresh drinking water. The coal industry works to keep the environment free from harm. Solar energy is the new norm.

All technology is mind-boggling and cutting edge.

No one is fighting for an eco-world because we have one.

It’s the dream that Debbie Levin has for an eco-friendly world.

Until that dream can become a reality, Levin, president of the Environmental Media Association, has put her energy into a conference that will help us get closer to the world she dreams about.

The association will host its first investment and innovation summit March 23 and 24 at the Montage in Beverly Hills. It is called the EMA Impact Summit.

“I want everyone to have access to knowledge that can help them live a more empowered life,” Levin said. “This summit is relatable to anyone that attends it. Coming to this summit will change your life.”

The Summit will bring together entrepreneurs, entertainment figures, prominent investors and philanthropic leaders for two days of intensive programming.

Since being founded more then 25 years ago, EMA has been singular in harnessing the power of the media and entertainment communities to pioneer a high-impact model of social activism utilizing storytelling, message development and brand integration to drive awareness and action.

About a year ago, EMA wondered how it could complement an award show with another event that would be six months apart to talk about what an individual could do to make an impact in the environmental sustainable world.

A few of the speakers that will attend the Impact Summit are: Jaden Smith, actor, activist and investor in Just Water; Van Jones, president and co-founder of Dream Crops; activist Molly Swenson, chief marketing officer for RYOT; David Margulies, CEO of New Pacific Reality; John Streur, president and CEO of Calvert Investments; Ray Halbritter, CEO and head of the Oneida Nation; Robyn O’Brien, founder of Allergy Kids; and Rob Fishman, co-founder of Niche.

The summit will also host EMA’s inaugural Future Innovator of the Year Challenge, a competition for young entrepreneurs to pitch their planet-altering startup concepts to a panel of venture capitalist judges on site at the summit.

The winner will receive the New Pacific Future Innovator of the Year Grant, which will include a year of mentorship from EMA’s Senior Impact Advisory Board, as well as a $50,000 annual grant to each year’s winner.

You can purchase tickets to the conference at http://www.makeanimpact2017.com.

Be yourself! I’m Simply Jessica JcAden. You can reach me at jess.gosnell@gmail.com.