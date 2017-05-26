SIMPLY JESSICA: John Morton still racing after 50 years

John Morton was 15 when he attended local dirt track races with his dad at the Waukegan Speedway in his Illinois hometown.

It was 1957, but Morton remembers it as if it were yesterday because his trip to the Road America 500 made him decide that he would have a career in racing.

“My dad thought this would pass,” Morton said.

In college, Morton bought a 1940 Ford 2-door sedan for $43 dollars and began racing on a dirt track near Clemson.

It was time for Morton to leave his hometown to pursue racing.

He moved to California in 1962 to attend Carroll Shelby’s School of High Performance Driving. It was a five-day course.

Morton was determined to make it last.

He asked his instructor, Peter Brock, for a job.

Morton worked at Shelby American from 1962-1965.

Morton has written a book about this experience called “Inside Shelby American: Wrenching and Racing with Carroll Shelby in the 1960s.”

“It was a life-changing experience,” he said.

It’s hard for him to put into words what he loves about racing.

“People get interested in sports for all types of reasons,” Morton said. “But with car racing, there is a mechanical component to it. You start off being interested in cars and sometimes that leads to a career in the automotive field and in rare cases you want to race cars.”

Morton admits that the danger lure him to racing.

“Danger enhanced my interest in this,” he said.

Morton has noticed changes in racing since he began in the 1960s.

“It’s addictive and difficult,” Morton said. “When I got started, all you needed was a few thousand dollars. Today, you must have money or someone to support you. It is extremely expensive now.”

Morton expands on how much the racing industry has changed.

“In the ’60s you just started racing,” Morton said. “You didn’t have the career path. You could start with less money. But in the ’50s ’60s and ’70s the danger was much higher than it is now. Families are now more willing to allow children to do it because it is safer now than it was when I started in it.”

He was 21-years-old when he purchased a Lotus Super 7 to begin racing. In 1963 he raced at Dodger Stadium.

After his first season racing the Lotus Super 7, he replaced it with a Lotus 23B. In 1965, Morton got the chance to run some races on the Cobra team.

Morton ran Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) races in 1968 until his racing instructor Brock saw him race. Brock allowed Morton to be on his Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE) Datsun team.

“Before Datsun came into my life in 1969, I had raced for six years,” Morton said. “In 1963, I won lots of races in my Lotus Super 7; I even had some rides on Carroll Shelby’s Cobra team. What was difficult then was club racing on a $3.25 per hour job making racing oil pans.”

Morton is quick to say the BRE team turned his life around.

Morton was named 1971 California Sports Car Club’s Driver of the Year as well as Datsun Race Driver of the Year. He had driven the 2000 Roadster, the 240Z and the 510 as he captured the unofficial driver’s crown in the SCCA’s Two-Five Challenge series in 1971 and 1972. Each year, he drove the BRE Datsun 510 to six victories as the greatest contributor of points to Datsun, which took the official crown both seasons.

After BRE, Morton raced a few years in F5000, Can-Am and various International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) races.

Morton has done stunt work in the feature film “Gumball Rally” and several TV shows and commercials.

He was a team driver with Pete Halsmer, driving 962 Porsches.

In 1985 they won the Times Grand Prix at Riverside. In 1987 Morton won the last Times Grand Prix at Riverside and the West Palm Beach Grand Prix, driving for the Group 44 Jaguar team of Bob Tullius. In 1988, the Electramotive Nissan Team signed Morton. Morton and Geoff Brabham won several races that year, setting the stage for Nissan’s domination of the IMSA series for several years.

Other notable Nissan races for Morton 1989-95 include an overall victory at Sebring and several class wins, including the Le Mans in 1994, one of nine times he competed at Le Mans.

He has done several races in various other classes and categories including Sprint cars, Indy cars and Karts. From 1997 to 2001, Morton raced Porsches in both the Grand American series and American Le Mans Series.

Morton has raced everything, including top fuel dragsters.

He currently competes in vintage races, driving a variety of cars, which include Cobra Coupes, Corvettes, Porsches, a Lotus 23 and a Sunbeam Tiger.

He has more than 50 years of racing experience in the industry. The 75 year-old Morton still races every moment he gets.

Be yourself! I’m Simply Jessica JcAden. You can reach me at jess.gosnell@gmail.com.