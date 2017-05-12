SIMPLY JESSICA: Joshua Rush talks about Disney Channel’s ‘Andi Mack’

Joshua Rush is a ninth grader who dreams of a career in Congress.

“You can implement policy and make changes in people’s lives,” Rush said. “I think that is special and I would love to do that.”

The 15-year-old teen is patiently waiting to live out his dreams of working in Congress, but until that day Rush can be seen in the new Disney Channel series “Andi Mack.”

“Andi Mack” premiered on the Disney Channel on April 7.

It is a modern-day coming-of-age story about a 13-year-old girl whose life gets completely turned upside down when her older sister, Bex, comes home and reveals a huge family secret that leaves Andi questioning everything she’s ever known.

Rush plays Cyrus, one of Andi’s two best friends on the show.

“Cyrus is a quirky loyal friend,” Rush said. ”My favorite thing about playing Cyrus is that I feel connected to him. It is rare that I get to play a character that is so much like me. I continue to find parallels between Cyrus and I everyday. It is really cool to play Cyrus.”

Rush describes how he is similar to Cyrus.

“We both like to be the funny one in our group,” Rush said.” I’m the class clown. Cyrus and I protect our friends at all costs.”

Rush reveals that future episodes of the show will be full of surprises.

“‘Andi Mack’ is special in kids’ television,” Rush said. “It is rare to have a kids show be this real. It does not beat around the bush.

“It cashes in on the opportunity to treat kids like adults. It treats kids like smart individuals. It’s a show about what could be happening next door. Television has changed today. Kids are into serialized shows where one episode comes quickly after the next one.”

Rush was born and raised in Houston.

“I moved to L.A. when I was 9, but I still go back to Houston once or twice a year,” Rush said. “I still feel very connected to Houston.”

Rush is uncomfortable with being called a full on southerner.

“I straddle the line with being a southerner,” Rush said. “I wouldn’t say that I’m all Hollywood but I’m not all southern either. I think growing up in the south has helped to keep me grounded. I don’t think Hollywood is everything and I think Houston helps me see that.

“Houston keeps me grounded and L.A. keeps me looking to the stars. I have so many fond memories of my life in Houston.”

Rush loves to focus on friendships and emotions.

“Los Angeles is centered in materialism,” Rush said. ”I’m an emotions guy. Los Angeles is really big on things.”

Rush is an only child. He was 10 months old when he did his first modeling job. His mother put him in the entertainment industry.

“My mom helps me everyday to continue my dream,” Rush added.

His favorite actress is Tina Fey. Rush loves “30 Rock.”

“Tina is incredible,” Rush said. “I love Tina’s comedic chops. She’s such an incredible writer. I love watching her perform.”

His dream role is to play James Bond.

“I like the cool gadgets that are used in all the James Bond movies,” Rush said. “I’m into how a car is designed. I like sports and luxury cars. Those cars never look cookie cutter.”

Rush loves science, technology, writing and English.

“I’m taking a geography class,” Rush said. ”I’ve been bending the rules and writing about politics. I just did an assignment about French politics and the French presidential election happening.”

