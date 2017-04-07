SIMPLY JESSICA: Kyle Schmid calls ‘SIX’ a life-changing role

Kyle Schmid doesn’t spend his time staring at the monitor of a computer, talking on his cell phone or in front of a television.

His parents raised Schmid to enjoy the outdoors. He spends his time camping, hiking with his dog, playing soccer or surfing.

“When I was a child growing up in Canada, after I finished my homework, I was out playing on my block until the sun went down,” he said. “I’m an easy going, normal guy that lives a chill life.”

Schmid was on the path to becoming a professional soccer player until he broke his leg snowboarding when he was 17.

The injury led him to a career in acting. He can be currently seen in the military drama series “SIX” that airs on the History Channel.

“SIX” premiered Jan. 18. It offers a glimpse inside Navy Seal culture, combining action from their missions with the interpersonal relationships between the team and their families back home.

Schmid plays one of the team leaders on Seal Team Six in the series.

“‘SIX’ focuses on the brotherhood of the team and the sacrifices that they make on a regular basis,” Schmid said. “It takes a look at sacrifices that their families make to support them. It shows who they are as human beings and who they need to be as human beings in order to make these sacrifices on a daily basis.”

Schmid plays Alex Caulder on the show.

“Caulder is a free-thinking warrior,” Schmid said. “He is the point man for the team which means he’s the first person to stick his neck out around a corner that could have his head blown off. There is a way of living and thinking when you take on that responsibility. Caulder feels like he has lived the life he needed to live.”

Schmid understands the deep layers that his character deals with.

“Caulder is at peace with the idea of going. It’s that warrior mentality that I’m going to go but I’m going to go doing what I love most. You have this complex character who is a free spirit. Caulder is always smiling and he’s quick with a joke, but underneath that surface is something boiling. We get to see his darkness and sadness.”

Schmid has figured out what Caulder wants most in his life.

“Caulder joined the military because he was struggling to find a purpose in his life,” Schmid said.” He found that in the brotherhood and the relationships that he has gained in the seal community.

“What he wants is still unknown to him. He is constantly growing and changing. He has walked away from his nuclear family and made his life strictly about the Seal team.”

To prepare for this life-changing role, Schmid endured training.

“We worked with SealFit, a company that is run by coaches who are ex-Seals that have developed a program similar to training to become a seal that allows men and women a brief glimpse to see if they have what it takes to be a Navy Seal,” Schmid said. “It is designed to break you mentally and physically so you can become aware of what your true limitations are as a human being and I’m proud that I became very aware of what my weakness are as a human being.”

Schmid used his training to help him in his everyday life.

He hopes those who watch the show will leave with an awareness of the sacrifices that military families make on a regular basis.

“There is a much bigger story being told other than explosions and bad guys,” Schmid said. “It gives people a better perspective of the sacrifices that the wives, husbands and children make daily.”

Schmid dreams that the show will have an impact for veterans.

“I hope that ‘SIX’ will give the general public a better understanding that we need to take better care of our veterans,” Schmid said. “We need to build more organizations that gives our veterans a bigger purpose when they come back because they have given so much to us and ask for no thanks in return. We need to do a better job at feeding them, appreciating them and giving back to them.”

Schmid loves Los Angeles weather. But he hates that Los Angeles is a city that is truly about “the industry.” He finds it difficult to meet people who want to have a conversation about regular life.

The television show has been a life-changing experience for him.

He had only taken a few surfing lessons before the role. Now, he loves the peaceful feeling he gets from surfing.

“You forget about the rest of the world when you surf,” Schmid said. “I’ve always found solace in the ocean and been attracted to water.”

