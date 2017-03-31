SIMPLY JESSICA: Marc Becker becomes CEO of the Tangent Agency

Marc Becker had been at Universal Pictures for seven years as an executive on the global brand marketing team. He often worked with filmmakers, stakeholders and brands to help develop campaigns for films across NBC, Universal and Comcast platforms.

Tangent Creative was a vendor Becker worked with as he oversaw business operations at Universal. Ben Taylor and Becker had a conversation about how they could team up to become a creative powerhouse that would bring ideas to life by creating innovative content and marketing materials.

It has been 16 months since Taylor, now chief creative officer at the Tangent Agency, had a conversation with Becker, now chief executive officer at the Tangent Agency, about working with brands, television shows and movie networks to be a creative and strategic partner that assists with marketing materials.

Tangent Creative was re-branded the Tangent Agency after Becker and Taylor talked about Becker wanting to start his own agency.

Taylor convinced Becker that the two of them should try to figure something out since Taylor didn’t want to do account management, sales and finance. The two ended up partnering and brought in a team that includes Daniel Barber and Mat Guillen.

Becker has a master’s degree in business administration from USC Marshall School of Business.

He knows that good content and good storytelling must go hand in hand beside any marketing material that a company puts out.

The Tangent Agency believes that it all starts with the story, so they use storytelling to sell their projects. Social media has made it easier for fans to share their opinions about how they feel about content.

“When you’re doing something right, fans will let you know,” Becker said. “When you’re doing something wrong, they’ll let you know even louder. Social media has made it easier to get opinions.”

Becker points out that the Tangent Agency uses an authentic voice that is true to the storyline of the property that they work on.

“We help brands tell their story,” Becker added.

Daniel Barber worked at Legendary Pictures as the mythology manager. He is now chief strategy officer at the Tangent Agency.

He dives deep into the storylines of the confined universe.

Becker does many things as CEO of the Tangent Agency.

He does a team check-in to talk about priorities. He often joins the calls with partners ensuring the objectives and deliverables are on track. He works with the team to brainstorm for ideas and concepts and he reviews material before it is sent out to the partners.

Becker works on business development by talking with prospective clients that will use their services. He prefers working on the business instead of in the business. Becker calls the Tangent Agency a creative partner and thought partner with insight-driven strategy.

“We work with some of the biggest brands and on the biggest franchises, consistently delivering quality marketing products,” Becker added. “We offer unique capabilities like strategic sales materials, franchise development and mythology.”

The Tangent Agency helps its partners develop a visual identity for their properties. It deciphers data and creates a story from scratch.

“Franchise development is a critical storytelling and brand-development device,” Becker said. ”It’s an untapped part of entertainment marketing. By breaking down the nuances of your favorite films and television shows, the process of mythology provides an avenue and a lens into the back stories of the characters and plot points to help our clients develop endlessly engaging story universes.”

The Tangent Agency has worked on projects ranging from “My Little Pony” to “Straight Outta Compton,” “Deadpool 2,” “Logan” and several Universal properties such as “Despicable Me” and “Fast & Furious.”

“We’re under [non-disclosure agreements] so I can’t say exactly what we’re doing on the projects,” Becker said.” I spent so many years at Universal working internally with the brilliant filmmakers and collaborating with my old team and everyone around NBCU to help manage those brands, it’s fun to continue to work on them in this new capacity.”

Simply Jessica JcAden