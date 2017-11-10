SIMPLY JESSICA: Olivia Keville talks about ‘Splitting Up Together’

Olivia Keville loves watching the rain fall outside her Houston home.

Keville loves the Texas thunderstorms that seem to come out of nowhere. She has wanted to act since she was a 5-year-old girl.

She used to tell her stuffed animals about the day that she would make her television debut. She just needed to convince her mother to help her with her acting plans.

The 14-year-old actress now lives in Los Angeles working on the ABC television show “Splitting up Together.” The show will debut in January.

“Splitting Up Together is about a family dealing with a divorce,” Keville said. “The parents are still living under one roof because the housing market is down. The show is about how they deal with their living situation.”

Keville plays the 15-year-old feminist Mae on the show.

“Mae puts up a stoic front,” Keville said. “She is the oldest of the siblings.

“I love her vocabulary because she is on top of everything. She is always to the point. Mae’s personality is going to really develop as we see her in the coming episodes because she’s very forward.”

The ninth grader plays the daughter of Lena (Jenna Fisher) and Martin (Oliver Hudson). Keville’s high school friends in Texas screamed when they found out that she had booked the role as Mae on the television show.

“It was really exciting to see Jenna and Oliver in person,” Keville said. “It’s such a fantastic experience to work with them. I’m really grateful for it.”

Keville loves the adrenaline rush she gets from doing theatre.

She llikes to write free-form and fantasy poetry as well as thriller and horror short stories.

Keville is a huge fan of vintage clothing. She likes dresses from the 1950s and weird socks.

“I just find it looks aesthetically pleasing,” Keville added.

Her favorite super hero movie is “Spiderman Homecoming.”

Keville describes herself as loyal, nerdy and entertaining.

She loves to read thriller and fantasy books.

“I also like drawing,” Keville said. “I drew a cute cocker spaniel dog that I love.”

She also would like to raise medical awareness on anxiety and depression.

