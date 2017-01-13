SIMPLY JESSICA: Simon Marcel Badinter discusses relationship issues

Morgan Robinson scooted off the king-size bed and grabbed her Versace dress off the floor where she had cast it aside some 30 minutes before.

(What was she thinking? Oh right, when she’s with Paul, she doesn’t think. Her head is lost in a cloud of Armani cologne.)

Morgan pulled the dress over her head and straightened it on her hips where it settled. “I love you.” Paul Wilkerson said pulling himself up against the hand carved headboard.

Second of a two-part series

Morgan caught herself staring at his abs and the way the muscles contracted as he moved. Paul might be a 37-year-old guy, but he was hot to the ninth degree. She didn’t care that she was 21-years-old. She was only 16 years younger than he was.

He was Brad Pitt a la “Fight Club.” Everyone with an X chromosome was attracted to him and Morgan was no exception. She had fallen in love with him when she hit the sixth grade despite the fact that Paul was married to Morgan’s mother’s best friend.

That was probably a nuclear bomb just waiting to explode, but Morgan tried not to think about it too hard or too long. She was all about the moment and right now she was alone with Paul. She was going to enjoy it.

Morgan decided that she needed someone to talk to about this hot affair with an older man. She had heard that Simon Marcel Badinter had a new talk show on FYI called “In Bed With Simon” that was filmed in a signature bed in a real mall in downtown Chicago.

“In Bed With Simon” is filmed at Block 37 mall in Chicago on State Street on the lower level. Badinter randomly talks to couples that he sees in the Chicago mall. He loves having a conversation about life and love. Badinter is the perfect person for Morgan to tell her relationship issues to about dating an older man.

“We need this in this crazy age of violence and darkness,” Badinter added. ”I learn a lot when I talk to people about relationship issues.”

Badinter is able to find the perfect distance with each couple.

“I’m not here to lecture,” Badinter said. ”We have to enjoy life because it’s so short. It is about fun and a new platform to talk about issues. We talk to real people and the bed is a great place to talk.”

The French talk show and radio host will be adding on a new host.

He hosted his popular radio show “The Rendezvous with Simon and Kim” for four years. He is looking forward to what the future brings.

“Kim and I made a great team,” Badinter said. “It’s time to revamp the radio show and bring in new energy. I’ve learned a lot with Kim.”

“I feel extremely grateful to be in the position I’m in,” Badinter said. ”Only in America can a 48-year-old Frenchman have a syndicated radio show and a weekly television show on FYI.”

