Sober living home is a step in the right direction

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

In the 1980s, Brenda Truitt was a victim of domestic violence and a drug addict who ended up on Skid Row and would remain there for eight years.

Having done “every drug” there was, she credits the Salvation Army Bell Shelter in Bell, where she lived for a time, with helping her to get and stay clean.

Oct. 22, 1994, is the date Truitt, 70, said she was officially clean from drugs.

After she moved out of the shelter and into her own apartment, Truitt said she decided to do what others had done for her. So she bought a three-bedroom house in the Athens area of South Los Angeles and opened the Third Step Residence Sober Living Home for Women, which was later changed to and remains the Third Step Residence Sober Living Home for Men, a house she owns and operates with her husband of 23 years, Ronald Truitt.

It’s a place where men can enhance their recovery and live in a drug-free environment. It’s a community-based nonprofit organization focused on helping men move from homelessness to permanent housing.

Truitt calls it Third Step in homage to her personal journey.

“I called it Third Step because when you go into sober living you go to live on your own without the use of drugs,” Truitt said. “The meaning of the name has to do with my personal recovery. It’s spiritual in nature. The home is the result of my having gone through a sober living program. I’m doing what I know.”

Third Step caters to those who are homeless, addicts, alcoholics or have just fallen on hard times.

She chose that particular unsuspecting house, nestled in a family-friendly neighborhood, because she said the region needed quality living homes.

She doesn’t have any signage on the home because “not everyone wants people to know they are living in a sober living home,” she said. She took some of what she learned at the Salvation Army Bell Shelter and incorporated it into her own facility.

“There was no need to reinvent the wheel,” she said.

Six men (two men to a room), all with different stories and circumstances collectively inhabit the home. They each buy their own food, pay rent, do their own laundry and are responsible for specific weekly chores.

Truitt, who said she still considers herself in recovery and continues to go to meetings even after 25 years of being sober, is quite stringent when it comes to deciding who will reside in her home.

“I screen them over the phone,” said Truitt whose not sure of the number of men who have resided at Third Step. “I ask them key questions like how long they’ve been clean, their source of income and whether they are willing to attend three outside meetings a week. That is really important. They have to want to do the work. If they give the right answers, they can stay.”

In order for the Third Step Residence Sober Living Home for Men to run smoothly, Truitt, who is originally from Pittsburgh, has strict rules, including no alcohol, no stealing, no fighting, no drugs, no visitors and no women allowed in the house.

There is also random drug testing. The men are also not allowed to just lie around and be non-productive.

“This is not a board and care facility,” said Truitt, who doesn’t live in the home, but rather does random checks on the men. “They can’t just sit around and watch TV every day. It’s about getting better and leading productive lives. As long as they don’t break the rules and are not bringing problems into the house, they can stay.”

Jhonathan is 28, single and unemployed. He’s never been convicted of a crime and doesn’t do drugs. He’s just a victim of circumstances who fell on hard times. He’s living at Third Step Residence Sober Living Home for Men until he can get on his feet.

He said it’s hard for him to find work because he’s blind in one eye the result, he said, of being born prematurely. He has a mother, three sisters and lost a brother in 2001. He was living with his mother until she began living in a Section 8 apartment, which didn’t allow him to live there, so he stayed in a shelter downtown.

He heard about Third Step Residence Sober Living Home for Men through word of mouth.

“Times got tough,” said Jhonathan, who would rather not use his last name. “ I had a job with Aerotek but the company downsized. I also worked at a restaurant for a while. I couldn’t live with my family because they were all married with kids.”

The first night he ever spent in a shelter was tough, but Jhonathan, who feels “everyone is someone worth respecting,” said he was determined to stay positive.

“I stayed at an all men’s shelter,” he said. “There was a shower, food, clothing, coffee and vending machines. There were a lot of men there — about 300. A lot of them were older than me. I got attacked by this one guy for no reason, so I decided it was time to leave. That’s when I heard about Miss Brenda’s place. She makes sure everyone here is doing what they are supposed to do.”

Jhonathan, who plays the guitar, piano, flute, and drums, is certain a job is just around the corner and dreams that one day he’ll be able to see out of both eyes “because it’s a gift.”

Jhonathan said the Third Step Residence Sober Living Home for Men has helped him tremendously, but it’s just a temporary stop. His goal is to find a job, get his own apartment and move on with his life.

“We all have dreams,” he said.

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer