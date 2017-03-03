South Gate delays action on changing elections

SOUTH GATE — March 7 may be the last time voters here cast City Council ballots in the spring of odd-numbered years.

The City Council, on a 4-0 vote Feb. 28, said they would act March 14 on the state requirement that government bodies with low voter turnout at “stand alone” elections consolidate with state and federal elections in November of even-numbered years.

The action is required under Senate Bill 415, signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown Sept. 1, 2015. It requires cities and school and water districts with less than a 25 percent turnout for recent elections to consolidate with state and federal elections in hopes of a larger voter participation, South Gate City Clerk Carmen Avalos said in a report to the council.

A decision whether to switch or delay until 2022 must be made this year, she added.

The council had two choices, to merge with state and federal elections by 2018 or to request a four-year delay allowing South Gate to conduct “stand alone” spring elections in odd-numbered years until 2022.

Mayor Bill DeWitt and Vice Mayor Maria Davila called for more study and to wait for a full council. Councilman Gil Hurtado left the Feb. 28 meeting feeling ill.

Councilman Jorge Morales said the decision should be made after the March 7 City Council election and Councilwoman Maria Belen Bernal agreed, noting the change would affect future council terms. The two winners March 7 would get three-year terms instead of four.

DeWitt is the only incumbent seeking re-election. Hurtado has chosen to run against Avalos for the city clerk seat.

Avalos said final results of the election probably won’t be official until April 11, when the city will swear in the new officials.

Formal approval of the city’s decision will be required from the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters Office. That approval will be sought pending a formal South Gate resolution later this year, Avalos said.

South Gate is affected by the 25 percent turnout rule as its voter participation ranged from 11 to 12 percent of those registered in recent elections. The election in 2015 was canceled because of a lack of candidates.

The cost of a consolidated election or a stand alone election is about the same, although the state and federal election may be slightly higher.

A consolidated election in 2018, 2020 and 2022 could mean current elected officials will serve just three-year terms instead of four.

Although a consolidated election could result in a higher local turnout, it would mean longer waiting lines at polling places and results would come in slower election night, thus voiding South Gate’s community event on election evenings, Avalos said.

Also, local candidates and issues might be overshadowed by state and federal races, she added.

Special elections are not affected.