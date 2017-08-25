South Gate joins coalition on immigration reform

SOUTH GATE — At the request of Mayor Maria Davila, the City Council Aug. 22 agreed to join and participate in Cities for Action, a nationwide local government coalition dedicated to supporting federal immigration reform.

The council vote was unanimous.

Cities for Action is a national campaign working to promote federal immigration reform through best practices at the local levels of government, said Richard Luna, assistant to City Manager Michael Flad in a report to the council.

He said the coalition aims to:

Create an inclusive, humane and timely path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and secure resources to support local implementation.

Reunite families by eliminating visa backlogs in the family immigration system.

Support local economies by facilitating immigration that will help U.S. businesses grow, stay competitive and create more opportunity for all.

Protect workplace rights for workers regardless of immigration status and uphold labor standards for all.

Support sensible local policies and community policing and enforcement that prioritizes serious public safety threats.

Ensure due process protections for immigrants facing removal from the United States, including humane alternatives to detention, access to counsel and judicial review and judicial discretion for humanitarian cases.

Advocate for and allocate necessary resources for economic, social and civic integration programs that empower immigrants and strengthen their communities.

Work to reduce financial, language, and informational barriers to citizenship.

Increase protections for and minimize obstacles to refugees and asylum seekers fleeing various forms of crisis.

Commit to secure necessary resources to ensure the successful resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers into local communities.

The coalition is comprised of mayors and county executives across the country, including the cities of Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Luna said.

Southland cities participating are Bell, Carson, Long Beach, Santa Monica, West Covina and West Hollywood.

Currently, Cities for Action is advocating for the Trump administration to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, along with requesting President Trump to engage with Congress to enact the DREAM Act.

Davila will join mayors from other cities in signing a letter to President Trump with these requests, Luna said.