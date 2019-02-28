South Gate plans opening ceremony for Seaborg House

SOUTH GATE — The city will conduct an open house and ribbon cutting for the historic Seaborg House, located on Civic Center Drive south of the City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23.

Open to the public, the program calls for a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and an open house at City Hall where residents may tour and visit with council members and department staff to 1 p.m. said Management Analyst Marina Urias in a report to the City Council Feb. 12.

The council that night allocated $10,700 for food, entertainment and other expenses, a city clerk spokesperson said. The vote was 4-1 with Councilman Al Rios dissenting.

Glenn T. Seaborg won the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1951 and was credited with discovering plutonium. Born in Michigan, his family moved to South Gate when Seaborg was a boy. He graduated at the top of his class from Jordan High School in Los Angeles in 1929, earned a degree in chemistry at UCLA and a Ph.D. in chemistry from UC Berkeley.

The South Gate City Council dedicated the house Seaborg grew up in as an historic building and several years ago relocated it to the Civic Center for preservation. However, because of the condition of the building, city officials have decided it would be unsafe to allow people inside.

Estimated costs include staff overtime, $5,000; marketing materials; $400; entertainment, $500; display of a new logo, $600; promotional giveaways, $3,000 and refreshments/food, $1,200.

“In an effort to improve communications and civic engagement in the community, several activities are planned to foster communication and civic engagement. The Parks and Recreation Department will have children activities out on the lawn in front of the South Gate Courthouse, and the Police Department will conduct an emergency response presentation in the Council Chambers,” Urias said in her report.

In addition, local service will participate in the event. The adjoining South Gate Museum will be open, and the Art Association will have an art exhibit.

There also will be a historic fact scavenger hunt available throughout the day with prizes for those who answer the questions correctly. Answers to the questions will be in the information provided by or displayed at the various departments.

“Public input will be collected for several park projects such as the Urban Orchard, Circle Park and Hollydale Community Park,” Urias added.

Wave Staff Report