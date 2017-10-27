South Gate sets public hearing on marijuana ordinance

SOUTH GATE — The City Council Oct. 24 viewed a draft ordinance banning the sale, growth or distribution of marijuana and set a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the South Gate Park Auditorium, 4900 Southern Ave., to accommodate the expected large crowd. The council vote was 5-0.

Part of the ordinance will be regulations on those who can grow up to six marijuana plants in their home, part of the state law which cities cannot override.

Community Development Director Joe Perez said those who plan home cultivation must obtain a city permit, keep all six plants in one 100-square-foot well-ventilated room not visible from outside the home and not in a main area, such as the kitchen.

“Per the City Council’s direction, a review of the city’s marijuana ordinance has been conducted and replacement language has been drafted that will enable the city to continue its prohibition of marijuana activities while remaining in compliance with State laws,” Perez said.

Four members of the audience spoke against any marijuana operation in the community.

That caused City Attorney Raul Salinas to explain that the draft ordinance makes stronger the city’s current laws banning all marijuana operations except for home cultivation.

If approved Nov. 14, a second reading would take place Nov. 28 and the ordinance would take effect in December before that state law goes into place, Salinas said.

He added that the city cannot halt marijuana deliveries going through the community from locations where distribution is allowed.

The council is expected to support the ban.

“I couldn’t look my children in the eye if we supported sale of marijuana,” Vice Mayor Maria Belen Bernal said. “I would never support that. South Gate has always been protected by its strong community.”

“We need to move forward with this ordinance and be strong and conservative to protect our families,” Mayor Maria Davila said.

“Although Prop. 64 allows cultivation for personal use, the state law allows local jurisdictions to enact and enforce reasonable regulations to regulate the indoor cultivation of marijuana for non-medical use,” Perez said. “Such regulations can serve to protect the public’s health and safety, as well as ensure the public’s quality of life.”

He said that Senate Bill 94, approved as part of the state budget last summer, enacted the Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, which reconciles the differences between the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which was approved by voters as Proposition 64 last November allowing recreational use of marijuana; and the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, approved in 1996 to allow use of marijuana for medical reasons.

“At its July 18 special meeting, the City Council received a presentation from David McPherson of Hdl Companies on issues regarding the legalization and regulation of marijuana. The presentation addressed various issues related to marijuana, the history, cultural and economic trends relating to the marijuana industry; local cannabis ballot measures and relevant legislation; and medical and non-medical cannabis regulations,” Perez said.

During the special meeting, the City Council directed that a survey be conducted of cities regarding their marijuana ordinances and South Gate’s for evaluation and effects of the new law.

A survey of 17 nearby cities was conducted. It found that 11 prohibit all marijuana commercial activities. They include Bell, Bell Gardens, Cerritos, Commerce, Compton, Norwalk, Lakewood, Paramount, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs and Whittier.

With the exception of Whittier and Compton, the cities are not considering any changes at this time, Perez said.

Whittier is considering changes to allow one or more marijuana dispensaries and is expected to address this issue by the end of the year, Perez said.

Whittier previously allowed a medical marijuana outlet. It caused no major problems in Whittier but closed down because the owner had violations in other cities, officials said.

In Compton, a coalition successfully obtained enough signatures for a special election in January to decide whether marijuana businesses will be allowed.

Six area cities allowing one or more commercial marijuana operations under current ordinances. They include Bellower, Cudahy, Downey, Huntington Park, Lynwood and Maywood.

Bellflower, Huntington Park and Maywood allow marijuana dispensaries, which could be for medical or recreational use.

Commercial cultivation is allowed in Bellflower, Cudahy, Huntington Park, Lynwood and Maywood while processing would be permitted in Commerce, Bellflower, Cudahy, Huntington Park, Lynwood and Maywood.

Commercial testing would be permitted in Bellflower. Cudahy, Downey, Lynwood and Maywood, while local deliveries would be allowed in Bellflower, Cudahy, Huntington Park and Maywood under current laws.

Although Proposition 64 allows for cultivation of up to six plants in private homes for personal use, all of the cities surveyed prohibit outdoor cultivation. Two of the cities, Cerritos and Downey, also plan to regulate indoor cultivation for personal use, Perez said.

Downey was expected to approve its ordinance on first reading Oct. 24.

Although Proposition 64 makes it legal for persons 21 years of age or older to use, possess and cultivate marijuana, smoking of marijuana is prohibited in any public place; a location where tobacco is prohibited; within 1,000 feet of school, day care center, or youth center while children are present; and while driving or riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Cities can prohibit possession and smoking in buildings that it owns, leases or uses, Perez said.

The Adult Use of Marijuana Act imposes new state taxes on medical and non-medical marijuana, but does not preempt local taxation, as in Bellflower where fees were approved in a citywide election March 7.

Under the act, cities can ban or regulate deliveries to locations within their borders, however, cities cannot prevent a delivery service from using public roads to pass through their jurisdictions from a licensed dispensary to a delivery location outside their borders, Perez added.

The new act requires that state licensing authorities begin issuing licenses by Jan. 1, 2018 and, given the deadline, the state will open the application period for temporary licenses that would be valid for four months.