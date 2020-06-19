Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Local News Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

South Gate to allow fireworks sales this year

SOUTH GATE — Nonprofit civic organizations may sell safe and sane fireworks as a fundraiser from June 28 to July 4 following approval by the City Council June 9.

The council reviewed the issue and considered whether to temporarily suspend the issuance of permits for the sales this year, but decided to let them continue as usual for the July 4 celebration, a city clerk spokesperson said.

The lost sales tax revenue is estimated to be approximately $1,300, said Jackie Acosta, director of administrative services.

“The bigger impact would be on the local nonprofit organizations that count on the monies raised through the annual sales of firework,” she said in a written report to the council. “Funds raised through the retail sales of safe and sane fireworks are required to be used for service projects and programs that benefit the South Gate community,” she added.

“Potential risks include greater opportunities for the spread of COVID-19 as a result of people gathering at the fireworks stands while shopping for fireworks, more neighborhood gatherings on the Fourth of July to discharge the fireworks, and possibly even the impression that the city is encouraging social activities and gatherings by allowing the sale of safe and sane fireworks,” Acosta said.

She urged the city to stress the importance of spacing and sanitation to residents, the nonprofit groups and owners of the fireworks.

“The city will also communicate to the fireworks stand operators that they will be required to follow all current state and county guidelines for retail businesses,” Acosta said.

