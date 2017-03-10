South Gate to conduct annual Azalea Festival March 16-19

SOUTH GATE —The Parks and Recreation Department presents the 52nd annual Azalea Festival with a series of activities March 16-19, most of them at South Gate Park, 4900 Southern Ave.

It kicks off with the volunteer recognition event and the selection of the Azalea Queen and grand marshal from 6 to 8 p.m. March16 in the South Gate Park Auditorium. Admission is free.

A carnival is offered each day in the large quad area of the park. March16 hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Featured March 17 is Youth Art Night from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Admission is free. Carnival hours are 5 to11 p.m.

A zumbathon to benefit Relay for Life, on behalf of the American Cancer Society, runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. March 18 at the South Gate Park Sports Center. Participation is $10.

Other March 18 events include:

• A softball and baseball tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Small Quad. Admission is free.

• Dog agility course at 10 a.m. at Hollydale Regional Park, 5400 Monroe Ave. Admission is free,.

• The Miss Azalita Contest for girls ages 4 to 7, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Girls Clubhouse in South Gate Park. Registration is $3.

• Bingo at the Margaret Travis Senior Center, 4855 Tweedy Blvd., from 2 to 5 p.m. Pre-sale tickets for 12 games are $10 each.

• Senior Ball Invitational with the theme Oscar Night from 3 to 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

• Carnival hours are 2 to 11 p.m.

The schedule March 19 includes:

• A karate invitational tournament from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Sports Center. Admission is $5 for adults, free for those under age 6.

• Softball and baseball tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Small Quad. Admission is free.

• Car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Golf Course in South Gate Park. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for those 3 to 17. Under age 3 is free.

• Carnival hours are 2 to 10 p.m.

Information: (323) 357-9645 or visit www.cityofsouthgate.com.