South L.A. high schools celebrate MLK Day

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Dorsey and Crenshaw high schools were the beneficiaries of the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 16 as each school received a campus makeover thanks to nonprofits agencies who held a Day of Service at the schools.

More than 1,500 volunteers at Dorsey High School helped with projects such as beautifying classrooms and hallways with murals, building sustainable gardens and landscaping campus grounds.

The service activity was organized by L.A. Works, which is a nonprofit volunteer action center that empowers Angelenos to address pressing social issues through volunteerism and community collaborations.

“In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is,What are you doing for others?’” said Bob Johnson, chairman and co-founder of L.A. Works. “Today Angelenos came together … to reinforce this vital notion and answer King’s call to service.”

Attendees included Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and former Laker Derek Fisher.

Corporate sponsors included Target, Kaiser, Macy’s, Accenture, In a Perfect World Foundation, and the Jonathan Club.

Dorsey High School’s mission is to be the cornerstone of success in the community, providing a quality education that will empower students to compete and succeed in their post-secondary endeavor.

Not too far from Dorsey, City Year organized about 700 volunteers at Crenshaw High School beautifying the school’s grounds by painting 35 murals, 120 college logos and completing two gardening projects.

The day of service was sponsored by Disney. City Year is an education organization fueled by national service, that partners with public schools in 28 urban, high-need communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa.

“We are grateful to Disney and Disney/ABC Television Group President, Ben Sherwood, for sponsoring this special day and making it possible to reflect on Dr. King’s contributions by mobilizing volunteers for a day of service in their own community,” said Mary Jane Stevenson, executive director of City Year Los Angeles.

Participants consisted of more than 470 City Year alumni, staff and AmeriCorps members, 60 Disney volunteers, and 250 other volunteers.

“National service is a common experience that brings people together from all walks of life, and perhaps more than ever before, our country needs more unity and collaboration,” Stevenson said. “Through our work in 28 Los Angeles schools, and through our partnerships with the Los Angeles Unified School District, the local business community, and the parents who have supported our efforts, our AmeriCorps members honor that legacy each and every day.”

Crenshaw High School’s vision is to be recognized nationally as a model of collaboration among teachers, parents, administrators, and the community dedicated to maximizing the educational, social emotional development and civic engagement of its students.

Contributing writer Marissa Wells contributed to this story.