Special election called April 4 to fill Becerra seat

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Jerry Brown has scheduled an April 4 primary and June 6 special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Xavier Becerra’s appointment and confirmation as California’s attorney general.

Becerra took over the attorney general’s job Jan. 24 from Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, after being confirmed by the state Legislature.

Nine Democrats, one Republican and one Green Party candidate have been issued papers to run for the seat.

Those taking out papers include Democrats Robert Lee Ahn, Ricky De La Fuente, Adrienne Nicole Edwards, Melissa Garza, Analilia Joya, Keith Kirkwood, Sandra Mendoza, Michelle Walker and Tenaya Wallace; Republican William Morrison and Green Party candidate Keith Mejia.

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, and former Los Angeles school board member Yolie Flores are among those who have declared their candidacies but have not requested papers to run.

Also on that list are labor activist Wendy Carrillo, Sara Hernandez, a former staffer for Councilman Jose Huizar; former White House staffer Alejandra Campoverdiis; and Raymond Meza, an organizer with SEIU Local 721.

The filing period opened Jan. 26 and will close Feb. 9.

The district includes downtown Los Angeles, Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights.

Becerra had served in Congress since 1993.

He was sworn in by Gov. Brown in ceremonies at the state Capital.

“It is humbling and exciting to assume responsibility for vigorously advancing the forward-leaning values that make California unique among the many states,” Becerra said. “I’m eager to get to work. Gov. Brown and state legislators have already shared valuable ideas on our path forward. And next week I hope to sit down with sheriffs from across our state to begin our work together keeping our families safe and enforcing our laws fairly.”

Becerra served one term in the state Assembly before being elected to Congress. Prior to that he was a deputy state attorney general.

“Xavier has been an outstanding public servant — in the state Legislature, the U.S. Congress and as a deputy attorney general,” Brown said when he appointed Becerra to the post in December. “I’m confident he will be a champion for all Californians and help our state aggressively combat climate change.”

Becerra will serve the final two years of Harris’ term and become California’s first Hispanic attorney general.