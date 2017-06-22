SPORTS DIGEST: Dodgers use power source to stay in contention

I have been following the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than 50 years.

I remember the days when Maury Wills would walk or get a bunt single, steal second base, go to third on a ground ball and come home on a fly ball.

Sandy Koufax or Don Drysdale would throw a shutout and the Dodgers would win 1-0. Those Dodgers didn’t hit for much power.

The 1965 Dodgers won the World Series with only three players hitting more than 10 home runs.

Rookie second baseman Jim Lefebvre and left fielder Lou Johnson hit 12 homers and center fielder Willie Davis hit 10.

As a team, the Dodgers hit only 78 all season.

This year’s Dodgers are nothing like those Dodgers.

After hitting five home runs June 20 in a 12-0 win over the Mets, the Dodgers now have 95 home runs this season in 72 games.

Rookie Cody Bellinger continues to lead the way, hitting his 10th Belli-Bomb in his last 10 games to give him 22 for the season. Imagine how many he would have if he hadn’t spent the first three weeks of the season with Oklahoma City.

Corey Seager joined the power craze that night with three homers in his first three at bats to give him 12 on the season, tying him with Yasiel Puig for second on the team.

And the power hitters haven’t started hitting homers yet. Last season catcher Yasmani Grandal and Justin Turner led the team with 27 home runs each. Grandal hit his seventh June 20, but Turner has hit only four so far this year.

Joc Pederson, who hit 25 last year after hitting 26 as a rookie the year before, only has four so far this season also.

Of course, when most of your starting pitchers only throw five innings a game, you need offensive firepower.

And the Dodgers will need that firepower because they appear to be in a tough fight for National League West this year. Both the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks have been keeping pace with the Dodgers.

Those three teams have the best records in baseball aside from the Houston Astros.

After starting the month of June 2-4, the Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games. But they haven’t been able to close the gap against Colorado.

That could change this weekend when the Rockies come to town for a three-game series starting June 23. The Rockies, like always, can hit. This year, under new manager Bud Black, they are finally learning to pitch, too.

The Diamondbacks were supposed to be a pennant contender last year but a bad stretch of injuries early in the season derailed those plans. This year, they have stayed healthy and they have a solid overall ballclub.

It should be a fun pennant race this year.

BIG MOVE: You have to like Magic Johnson’s first major move as head of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. On June 20, he traded Timofey Mozgov and D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez and Brooklyn’s 27th pick in the June 22 NBA Draft.

By trading Russell, the Lakers cleared the way for Lonzo Ball to become the Lakers starting point guard, if that’s who the Lakers draft. But getting rid of Mozgov was a magnificent achievement in itself.

Last summer, Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchek, who were calling the shots for the team, signed Mozgov to a four-year $64 million contract, obviously confusing him with somebody else.

Mozgov averaged 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds a game for 54 games before Luke Walton put him on the end of the bench where he stayed the rest of the season.

Lopez has averaged 19 points and seven rebounds a game during his career. More importantly, he has only one more year on his contract, meaning the Lakers will have $22 million more to play with after next season.

The rumbling has started already about the Lakers going after Indiana’s Paul George and possibly Lebron James or Russell Westbrook after next season. That would turn the Lakers around and make Magic Johnson a candidate for mayor all at the same time.

By trading Russell, the Lakers are making a statement about his attitude and popularity in the locker room. Neither Byron Scott nor Luke Walton were impressed by Russell’s work ethic and most of his teammates have never forgiven him for going public with a recording he made of Nick Young talking about his love life. Mozgov and Russell are both addition by subtraction.

It will be interesting to watch the next move by Johnson and Rob Pelinka as they try to rebuild the Lakers.

CHINO’S FINEST: Long before Lonzo Ball took the city of Chino by storm there was Diana Taurasi.

Taurasi attended Don Lugo High in that Inland Empire city, graduating in 2000. In her senior year she was selected the best female basketball player in Southern California by the Los Angeles Times and also was named the Naismith and Parade magazine National Player of the Year.

Taurasi took her skills back east to the University of Connecticut, where she led the Lady Huskies to three NCAA championships and was selected the Naismith College Player of the Year in 2003 and 2004.

On June 18, Taurasi, playing in front of her parents at Staples Center, became the all-time leading scorer in the WNBA.

Her 7,494 points surpassed Tina Thompson. Thompson played 17 years in the league. Taurasi is in her 13th season.

Her Phoenix Mercury got blown out by the Sparks, 90-59, but Taurasi got the record and a standing ovation from the Staples Center crowd, which included Kobe Bryant, sitting with his daughters in the front row.