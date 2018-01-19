SPORTS DIGEST: Elgin Baylor to get statue outside Staples Center

What took so long.

The Lakers announced Jan. 16 that they would honor the franchise’s first Los Angeles superstar, Elgin Baylor, with a statue outside Staples Center. The statue will be unveiled in the Star Plaza prior to the April 6 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, an apt team for the Lakers to face since Baylor began his NBA career with the Minneapolis Lakers in 1958, spending his first two seasons in Minnesota before the Lakers moved to Los Angeles in 1960.

Baylor was the acknowledged star when the Lakers moved here. Jerry West was a rookie that first season, but they soon formed a dynamic duo that regularly challenged the Boston Celtics for supremacy in the NBA, without ever winning a title together.

At 6-5, Baylor was a small forward, although he rebounded like a power forward or center. He could spot up for an 18-foot jump shot or fake a defender out of his shoes and drive to the basket where he had more moves than Mr. Bojangles.

When asked to compare Baylor in his prime to NBA superstars who have come along since he retired, I usually answer ‘put Julius Erving and Michael Jordan together.’ That was Elgin.

In his first four years in the league, he averaged 31.38 points and 17.39 rebounds per game.

His fourth year in the league he was limited to only 48 games because he was in the U.S. Army Reserves and only able to play on weekends. He averaged 38.3 points a game.

When Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a game in 1962, he broke Baylor’s record for most points in a game. Baylor scored 71 against the Knicks in 1960-61.

He still holds the NBA record for most points in playoff game, scoring 61 against the Boston Celtics in 1961 in a game in which he also had 22 rebounds.

The one flaw in the career of both Baylor and West is they could never get past the Celtics in the playoffs. Seven times they made it to the finals, losing all seven times.

When the Lakers finally won the championship in 1972, Baylor had retired earlier in the season after playing only nine games.

Baylor’s statue will join those of other sports luminaries outside Staples Center — West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and former Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn, boxer Oscar De La Hoya, former Los Angeles Kings Luc Robitaille and Wayne Gretzky and Kings broadcaster Bob Miller, whose statue was unveiled Jan. 13.

After his playing days were over, Baylor coached the New Orleans Jazz for three years and then served for 22 years as the Clippers general manager.

“I am thrilled that 60 years after the Minneapolis Lakers drafted Elgin, we are able to celebrate and honor him with a statue,” Lakers CEO and Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss said in announcing the statue. “Not only is Elgin a part of the Lakers family, his contributions to the game of basketball earned him a place in the Hall of Fame. His list of accomplishments are unparalleled and I can’t wait to see his statue at Star Plaza alongside the other Lakers legends.”

It shouldn’t have taken this long.

PLAYOFF BONANZA: It will be hard for the NFL to top last weekend’s playoff games this weekend.

The finish of the Minnesota Vikings comeback over the New Orleans Saints was the icing on the cake, the last of four outstanding games.

Going into the conference championship games Jan. 21, it would be easy to say that the Patriots should walk all over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC game, but the Jaguars just got through lighting up Pittsburgh for 45 points. In Pittsburgh.

Coach Doug Marrone has done a great job of letting Blake Bortles be himself. Against the Steelers, Bortles completed only 14 of 26 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Those aren’t MVP-type stats, but Bortles didn’t throw an interception for the second playoff game in a row and he kept the chains moving with accurate third-down throws and an occasional run from the read option.

Running back Leonard Fournette is the key to the Jaguars offense and you can be sure the Patriots game plan will be to stop Fournette and make Bortles beat them.

I doubt Bortles is ready to match Tom Brady touchdown for touchdown, so be prepared to watch the Patriots in another Super Bowl this year.

I’m just not sure who they will face.

Back in the 1960s former Rams quarterbacks were always appearing in the NFL title game. In 1960, it was Norm Van Brocklin leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a title over Green Bay. In 1963, Bill Wade, who replaced Van Brocklin as the Rams quarterback, led the Chicago Bears to the title over the New York Giants. The following year, Frank Ryan, who replaced Wade, led the Cleveland Browns to the championship over the Baltimore Colts.

What is that little bit of history leading to? Well, a former Ram quarterback will probably be starting for the NFC Super Bowl representative.

Yes, Nick Foles and Case Keenum will battle it out Jan. 21 for the NFC Championship when the Minnesota Vikings, led by Keenum, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Foles.

Neither player was supposed to start this season. Keenum, who started the first nine games for the Rams in 2016, was supposed to back up Sam Bradford until Teddy Bridgewater was healthy. But Bradford, another former Ram quarterback, couldn’t stay healthy and by the time Bridgewater was healthy Keenum had established himself as the Vikings starter.

Foles played for three seasons with the Eagles before he was traded to the Rams in 2015 for Bradford. He was 17-10 as a starter for the Eagles, 4-7 in the 11 games he started for the Rams.

He spent the 2016 season with Kansas City as a backup to Alex Smith, before finding his way back to the Eagles this season, where he was the backup to Carson Wentz, until Wentz blew out his knee against the Rams in Week 14.

So it’s Foles versus Keenum for the NFC title.

After the miracle last-play touchdown by the Vikings Jan. 14, I am going to pick them to win on the road and go home to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, where they will probably get clobbered by the Patriots.

But you never know when a former Rams quarterback is going to win another title.

BAD BLOOD: Apparently Chris Paul and Blake Griffin don’t like each other. That is all I can gather after watching the Jan. 15 battle between the Clippers and the Houston Rockets at Staples Center.

It was Paul’s first game at Staples since he bolted for Houston in the off-season after never getting the Clippers to the conference finals in his six years with the team.

Now that Paul is gone, there are more stories that Paul rubbed some of his teammates, especially Griffin, the wrong way. A fiery competitor, Paul was often the first person out of the locker room after losses, leaving his teammates to answer media questions.

As good as he is, he never could carry the Clippers on his shoulders when it came to the playoffs, but never seemed to want Griffin to see how far he could carry the team.

When the teams met in a Martin Luther King Jr. birthday game, things got intense at the end of a tight game the Clippers won, mostly because James Harden didn’t play for the Rockets.

With slightly more than a minute remaining in the game, Griffin got his second technical foul of the game along with Trevor Ariza of the Rockets and the two players were ejected.

When the game ended, Ariza, Paul, Harden and a couple of other Rockets tried to pay the Clippers a visit in their locker room. It wasn’t to exchange handshakes or platitudes.

Security intervened, the Los Angeles Police Department was called and the NBA will surely react later this week with fines and maybe suspensions.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have played themselves back into playoff contention, despite a rash of injuries. Doc Rivers has done a tremendous job of keeping the team focused. If Danilo Gallinari can get healthy down the stretch, the Clippers could do some damage come playoff time.

Wouldn’t it be fun to see an opening playoff series against the second-seeded Houston Rockets and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Clippers?