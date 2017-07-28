SPORTS DIGEST: Kershaw injury increases Dodgers’ need for pitching

The back injury that has put Clayton Kershaw on the shelf for the next four to six weeks makes it imperative that the Dodgers strengthen their starting rotation in the days leading up to the trading deadline July 31.

With a healthy Kershaw, the Dodgers needed a reliable fourth starter anyway. Kenta Maeda and Hyun-Jin Ryu can’t be trusted to get past the fifth inning and Brandon McCarthy doesn’t know where the ball is going once it leaves his hand.

Without Kershaw, it is more important than ever that the Dodgers find someone who can get through six innings and hand the ball to the bullpen.

Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers seems to be the most likely pitcher for the Dodgers to acquire and it will mean getting rid of some of the Dodgers top prospects, but the Dodgers have a deep enough team right now that there is no room on the roster next year for the prospects and if the minor league system is stocked like it should be, the prospects they trade this year will be replaced within the next year or two.

Darvish is only 6-8 this season playing in the last year of his contract. Lifetime he is 52-38, with a 3.32 earned run average and a 1.172 walks and hits per innings pitched ratio.

He is a bonafide one or two in a rotation and will be highly sought after.

Other right-handed starters out there on the trade market include Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers, Sonny Gray of the Oakland A’s and Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto of the San Francisco Giants.

Verlander is having a second down year in his last three seasons and is owed big money for two more seasons on his contract.

The Giants are not likely to want to do any favors for the hated Dodgers so don’t look for Samardzija or Cueto to head south.

That leaves Darvish or Gray as the most likely trade options for the Dodgers, if team President Andrew Friedman decides to pull off a major trade.

The Dodgers have three in-house options, although they are all largely untested.

Brock Stewart started his first game of the season July 26. Prior to that he had pitched 13 scoreless innings in relief for the team.

Last year he started five games for the Dodgers. He got blown out in the first two, pitched five shutout innings in a no decision in his third start and then won his last two starts, giving up a combined three runs in 10 innings.

He figures to crack the Dodgers starting rotation some day; maybe the time is now.

Ross Stripling also figures to get a start in the near future. Stripling has pitched mostly in long relief this year.

He is 1-3 with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.314 WHIP this year. Last year in his Major League debut he pitched 7 1/3 hitless innings against the Giants before manager Dave Roberts pulled him because he had reached the 100-pitch mark.

Like Stewart, Stripling figures to be in the starting rotation some day.

On the horizon is Walker Buehler, the Dodgers top pick in the 2015 draft.

Buehler is at Oklahoma City, the Dodgers Triple A minor league affiliate, where he has a record of 2-3 with a 4.57 ERA. He is considered one of the top two pitching prospects in the Dodgers system and the Rangers could demand him as one of the pieces in the Darvish trade.

He is probably a year away from the rotation but he could earn a start down the stretch in September, especially if the Dodgers maintain their double-digit lead over the Rockies and Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers have enough depth in the minor leagues to pull off a deal for Darvish or Gray without hurting the Major League roster.

Friedman and general manager Farhan Zeidi need to make a deal, if for no other reason than letting the team know they are trying as hard as the players.

And while they are finding a right-handed starter, they could also use a left-handed reliever.

The Dodgers are having a historical season so far, but it won’t mean anything to their fans if they don’t make it to the World Series this year.

IT’S BACK: Football camps are opening up this week with Rams rookies arriving July 26 and the veterans showing up July 28. The Chargers open camp July 30.

The Rams will train at UC Irvine this summer, with most practices starting at 3 or 3:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend practices with gates opening 90 minutes before practice starts. Some players will be available to sign autographs after most practices.

The Chargers will hold 13 practices at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa. Most practices will start at 10 a.m.

On Aug. 5, the Chargers will practice at their home field StubHub Center in Carson, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Aug. 9, the Chargers and Rams will practice together at UC Irvine, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Both the Rams and Chargers have new, first-time head coaches this year so training camp will be important for both teams

The Chargers are expected to battle the Raiders for the top spot in the AFC West and the Rams figure to finish third in the NFC West.

But this is July and hope springs eternal for all NFL teams (and their fans) in July.

The Pac 12 Conference held its media days July 26 and 27 with training camps getting ready to open next week for both USC and UCLA.

USC enters the season as one of the top ranked teams in the country. UCLA enters the season with question marks all over the place, starting with quarterback Josh Rosen.

Rosen was supposed to be a Heisman Trophy candidate last year before he hurt his shoulder. Now he is recovering from shoulder surgery and Sam Darnold, USC’s quarterback, is the Heisman contender.

Rosen will be playing under his third different offensive coordinator this season

The Bruins were picked to finish third in the Pac 12 South this season behind USC and Utah in a preseason media poll this week.

For all of you who can’t wait to watch your first football of the season, the Hall of Fame Game will be played Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. It will feature the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.