Stars celebrate life of actor-comedian John Witherspoon

HOLLYWOOD — Black Hollywood gathered to say goodbye to actor-comedian John Witherspoon Nov. 5 at the Hall of Liberty in Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills Memorial Park.

The private service for friends and family was a celebration of life ceremony, where invited guests dressed in bright, vibrant colors. The flyer for the service invited guests to “come ready to share memories, sing, dance and laugh the way only John could make us do.”

The flyer also asked guests not to wear black and to “dress to impress,” quoting Witherspoon’s famous line from the movie Boomerang, “You Gotta Coordinate!”

Witherspoon was born John Weatherspoon on Jan. 27, 1942 in Detroit, and died Oct. 29 in Sherman Oaks. He was best known for his series regular roles on “The Wayans Brothers,” “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.” He also had breakout roles in movies including “House Party,” “Boomerang” and the “Friday” trilogy.

David Letterman gave the opening invitation to celebrate. Letterman had known Witherspoons since the 1970s when they were both emcees at the Comedy Store. Witherspoon also was a frequent guest on Letterman’s two late night talk shows.

Other speakers at the service included Ice Cube, Shawn Wayans, Bill Bellamy, Angela Gibbs, George Wallace, and Cedric the Entertainer, as well as Regina King, who spoke on video.

