Entertainment Lead Story Local News Obituaries West Edition

Stars celebrate life of actor-comedian John Witherspoon

Posted on Author Quinci Legardye 106 Views

HOLLYWOOD — Black Hollywood gathered to say goodbye to actor-comedian John Witherspoon Nov. 5 at the Hall of Liberty in Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills Memorial Park.

The private service for friends and family was a celebration of life ceremony, where invited guests dressed in bright, vibrant colors. The flyer for the service invited guests to “come ready to share memories, sing, dance and laugh the way only John could make us do.”

The flyer also asked guests not to wear black and to “dress to impress,” quoting Witherspoon’s famous line from the movie Boomerang, “You Gotta Coordinate!”

Witherspoon was born John Weatherspoon on Jan. 27, 1942 in Detroit, and died Oct. 29 in Sherman Oaks. He was best known for his series regular roles on “The Wayans Brothers,” “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.” He also had breakout roles in movies including “House Party,” “Boomerang” and the “Friday” trilogy.

David Letterman gave the opening invitation to celebrate. Letterman had known Witherspoons since the 1970s when they were both emcees at the Comedy Store. Witherspoon also was a frequent guest on Letterman’s two late night talk shows.

Other speakers at the service included Ice Cube, Shawn Wayans, Bill Bellamy, Angela Gibbs, George Wallace, and Cedric the Entertainer, as well as Regina King, who spoke on video.

By Quinci Legardye

Contributing Writer

Pluria

Related Articles
Lead Story West Edition

D.A. won’t file charges in drug overdose death

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

By Cynthia Gibson Contributing Writer WEST HOLLYWOOD — Friends, family and supporters of Gemmel Moore are weighing their options after learning that the Los Angeles County District Attorney Office’s will not file charges in connection with Moore’s death. They gathered July 27 in front of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to mark the one-year anniversary Read More…
Culver City Edition Lead Story Local News West Edition

Inglewood spent soundproof funds far from airport

Posted on Author Wave Wire Reports

INGLEWOOD — The city of Inglewood spent millions of dollars in public funds to soundproof middle-class areas of the city while bypassing one of the poorest neighborhoods, where the roar from the Los Angeles International Airport flight path is loudest, according to a Los Angeles Times data analysis. Over the last several decades, the Federal Read More…
Entertainment Lead Story Movies Music West Edition

Suge Knight sued for wrongful death

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

LOS ANGELES — The family of a man who was run down and killed, allegedly by Marion “Suge” Knight, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the former rap mogul. Knight, 50, is charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run for allegedly killing 55-year-old Terry Carter and injuring Cle “Bone” Sloan on Read More…