State gives Inglewood $95 million for transit

By John W. Davis

Contributing Writer

INGLEWOOD — The city is gaining momentum toward building a proposed $1 billion elevated train system to connect riders to Inglewood’s emerging Sports and Entertainment district.

The California State Transportation Agency has awarded Inglewood a $95.2 million grant to pay for a portion of the Inglewood Transit Connector Project.

If built, Inglewood’s automated people mover would have three train stations, connecting the Crenshaw/LAX Line’s Downtown Inglewood station with the Forum, SoFi Stadium/Hollywood Park and the proposed Clippers Arena on Prairie Avenue, also known as the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center.

The 1.8-mile public transit connector would also serve the city’s new housing and employment centers with an additional train station on Market Street in downtown Inglewood.

“This is terrific news for the people of Inglewood and all residents of the region,” Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr. said. “Even in this time of economic challenge and hardship, our city’s economic momentum keeps moving forward.”

City leaders believe the Inglewood Transit Connector will address several important goals.

The primary goal is to encourage the use of public transportation to the city’s major activity centers, which would reduce traffic congestion on both event and non-event days.

Another goal would be to complement development and redevelopment in the city and connect Inglewood residents to jobs and destinations across Los Angeles County.

“The Crenshaw Line and the [Inglewood Transit Coonector] play a vital role in beginning to connect South Bay residents to the [transportation] system countywide,” said Eli Lipmen, director of development and programming at MoveLA, an organization that advocates for public transportation projects. “Equitable public transit is pivotal to jobs, education, affordable housing and more. We hope to see projects like these expand connectivity to the South Bay in the future.”

On March 9, the South Bay Cities Council of Governments voted to reallocate $233 million in Measure R sales tax revenue funds slated for highway improvements to the Inglewood Transit Connector Project.

In total, officials have secured about $330 million of the $1 billion needed to bring the proposal to reality.

Inglewood has been planning the project since 2018.

“I have to note that months of work went into this application and Inglewood enjoyed the support of environmental advocates, the transit community, labor, residential communities, commercial and nonprofit stakeholders, and virtually every elected official in the region. For that I am deeply appreciative,” Butts said.

State Sen. Holly Mitchell, who represents Inglewood in Sacramento, also has expressed her support for the project.

“The Inglewood renaissance hasn’t happened overnight,” she said. “It’s taken lots of hard work, visionary leadership and strategic planning, so I am thrilled to see the state invest in the city’s future by awarding it this well-deserved grant.

“Our region has an overwhelming need for increased investment in transit infrastructure. This grant will benefit our residents, provide for a more integrated transit system, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support jobs in our region,” Mitchell added.

Officials do not expect the coronavirus pandemic to affect the project.

“I know once we bounce back from our current crisis the need for social connectedness will be more essential than ever before,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said. “This investment from the state is a true game changer, as it will catalyze a true public-private partnership connecting people from across the Southland to the tremendous new infrastructure being built in Inglewood including the SoFi Stadium.”

“Public transit must get people where they want to go and this investment will go a long way in making the vision for Los Angeles County’s 21st Century transit system a reality. This is a big win,” Ridley-Thomas added.

Officials said the train will be up and running in time for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, which is slated to use the Forum for gymnastics and SoFi Stadium for soccer and the opening and closing ceremonies.