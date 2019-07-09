Entertainment Lead Story Local News West Edition

Stevie Wonder announces he will undergo kidney transplant

LOS ANGELES — Legendary singer Stevie Wonder has announced he will undergo kidney transplant surgery in the comings months, confirming speculation that surfaced about his health recently.

Wonder spoke about his health during a concert in England July 6 at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival. 

Wonder surprised fans with news of the surgery claiming he already has a donor and is set to have the transplant in September. He reassured fans by adding “… all good.” 

Last week, The Wave reported prayers and well wishes were swirling around social media about the music icon after Philadelphia radio personality Patty Jackson claimed Wonder was in poor health. There was no source identified by Jackson.

At the time of the announcement, Wonder said he wanted the information to come from him directly, not from rumors.

“You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothing,” Wonder said July 6. “I told you what’s up. I’m good.” 

However, the show must go on. Wonder said he plans on performing three more shows before taking a break. The next stop on his tour is in Dublin, Ireland, July 9.

Since the announcement, several celebrities and friends of Wonder have posted their well wishes for the artist.

“Sending well wishes and healing prayers to the incomparable Stevie Wonder who announced he will undergo kidney transplant surgery soon,” wrote Jody Watley, a Grammy Award-winning artist and songwriter, on Twitter also sharing a picture of them together.

R&B singer Melba Moore, a longtime friend and colleague of Wonder’s, asked people to pray for Wonder in a June 30 Instagram post. 

“Keeping Stevie Wonder lifted, every little thing gonna be alright,” Moore’s post said, in part. “We love you Stevie, always and forever.”

That post has since been removed and Moore has not made any comments on the subject since Wonder’s announcement.

KJLH, the local radio station owned by Wonder, has not released any statements about the singer’s illness.

