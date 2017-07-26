Storm Water Management and Fees Still an Issue for California Residents

An amendment to a bill currently in the California state Assembly could result in property owners facing water management and collection fees from the government without having any voice in the issue.

Despite the fact that almost one-fourth of homes in the U.S. have a septic system, California residents are still struggling with storm water management and fees. In the event that the aforementioned amendment is passed, “storm water” will be included as part of sewer services offered by the government.

The amendment, penned by Sen. Bob Hertzberg, is allegedly an attempt to bypass Proposition 218, a controversial constitutional amendment passed in 1996 that requires voter approval of local taxes, fees and assessments. The only three exceptions to this amendment are sewer, water, and refuse collection services. The new amendment would lump storm water in with those exceptions, making it nearly impossible for residents to get away without paying the collection fee.

Others, including Hertzberg, have argued otherwise. But the fact remains that California residents have yet to find a single way to manage all of their storm water. The tragic five-year drought is officially over, but the massive rainfalls have left California without a means to handle all of the excess water. As a result, storm drains have been overflowing and water treatment plants haven’t been able to handle the onslaught of water.

As storm water regulations continue to be drafted, residents are finding some pretty creative ways to handle the storm water. One of them is permeable pavement.

Like epoxy coatings, the porous pavement is 100% non-volatile. Made up of 50% recycled rubber chips, the pavement can absorb more storm water than permeable pavers. The material is mixed on-site and then poured over a four-inch base of compacted aggregate.

“The project required a paving material with more porosity than permeable pavers. Otherwise, we would have been required to install additional stormwater retention features at grade, adding costs and detracting from the garden,” said the director of operations for Federation Housing, Inc.

But permeable pavement is moving outside of the residential sphere, too. In fact, Nature Discovery Center in Bellaire, TX recently invested in the permeable pavement trend. Even retail centers are considering porous pavement for parking lots and walkways.

It might not be a permanent solution for California’s storm water problem, but it certainly is a creative one. And while state officials deliberate on how best to handle the storm water and attempt to avoid another drought like the one that just passed, residents are essentially left to their own devices.