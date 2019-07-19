Local News Northeast Edition

Street artist returns to old haunts at East L.A. library

Posted on Author Wave Staff Report 130 Views

BOYLE HEIGHTS — Gajin Fujita, an internationally acclaimed artist influenced by East L.A. graffiti, returned to his childhood library — R.L. Stevenson Branch — July 12 to teach local teens street art.

“This is the library I frequented as a kid 40 years ago,” said Fujita, an East L.A. native. “I feel like I’ve come full circle sharing my passion for art with students, and hopefully enlightening and empowering them.” 

Fujita merges iconic Japanese imagery and Latino graffiti art in a striking style that captures the vibrant, urban landscape of Los Angeles. 

During the art workshop, Fujita shared his personal and professional story with ninth graders from the nearby Oscar De La Hoya Ánimo Charter High School.

“It’s a special feeling to connect with teens in my old neighborhood,” said Fujita, who designed L.A.’s limited-edition library card, which is available while supplies last at all 73 locations of the Los Angeles Public Library. “It’s tough growing up with limited resources. Things don’t just happen instantly. It takes conviction. If you have heart, things will follow. Hopefully the kids will take that away from today’s art workshop.” 

Fujita also taught the students his style of street art and guided them in creating their own art using spray paint and chiseled markers on art boards.

“We are excited that Gajin came back here to his childhood library to talk to teens about how growing up in Boyle Heights and hanging out here at the R.L. Stevenson Branch changed his life,” said Lupie Leyva, the branch senior librarian.

Fujita established himself on the streets of Los Angeles with graffiti crews KGB and K2S, but his earliest artistic influences were informed by his father, who was a painter, and his mother, a conservator of Japanese antiquities. 

As a second-generation Japanese American, Fujita found himself drawn to the Japanese folkloric heroes and legends that he came to know through his parents, who immigrated to Los Angeles from Japan.  

He attended Otis College of Art and Design where he received a bachelor’s of fine arts degree. He received a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

Fujita’s works are in institutions worldwide including the Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY, and the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia. 

Wave Staff Report

Pluria

Related Articles
Culver City Edition Local News News West Edition

Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit to open at California Science Center

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

EXPOSITION PARK — An exhibition of truly biblical proportions will open at the California Science Center March 10 as the museum and the Israel Antiquities Authority present “Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition.” More than 600 ancient artifacts will be featured in the display, which will explore the science and significance of the Dead Sea Scrolls, manuscripts Read More…
Culver City Edition Lead Story Northeast Edition West Edition

City Council heaps praise on outgoing police chief

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

Wave Wire Services LOS ANGELES — Outgoing Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck was honored by the City Council June 20, one week before he is set to step down. Beck was praised as a leader who helped soften the department’s image in minority communities while making key reductions in homicides. Beck announced in January Read More…
Lead Story Local News West Edition

Mayor to meet with Black Lives Matter

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti has offered to meet with members of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, a group that has been calling for the firing of Police Chief Charlie Beck and two officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man last summer, a mayoral spokesman confirmed June 30. The mayor hopes to meet Read More…