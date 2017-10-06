TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘Have we as Americans become desensitized to gun violence?’

ANDREA M. Studio City “Absolutely not, because it’s everywhere and it’s still kind of new and surprising to us. I think there is a growing sense of impending doom.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Fairfax District.

AMBER TRESVANT
Los Angeles
“I think that Americans have become desensitized to everything. … We are desensitized to the pain, suffering and hardship.”

CHARLES PERKINS
Los Angeles
“It depends on who you are and where you come from. In California, we see things differently than in the eastern [states] like say Louisiana. They like guns there. In California, we don’t care too much about guns.”

ROBERT CABRERA
South Los Angeles
“No. Where I come from, gun violence is the norm to me. But what we experience in South Los Angeles is completely different from what the average American experiences.”

RAY FEBRE JUENE
Leimert Park
“I don’t know if we are desensitized by gun violence, but as Americans, we are very desensitized on other issues. We get choked up about gun violence, but with other issues, it seems like we don’t care as much.”

KIM McGHEE
West Los Angeles
“Yes, because of the media, the games, the electronics – there is simulated gunplay everywhere, pretty much. So, everybody is used to it.”

SOFIA POSADOS
Los Angeles
“Since we got our president, I see more violence than when Obama was in office. Obama tried with all his power to have safety in America. With Trump, now everybody can carry a gun. For me, it’s just too much.”

DANIEL GONZALEZ
Los Angeles
“Desensitized? Not sure. But I think that more and more people are looking to protect themselves and they are buying more guns.”

