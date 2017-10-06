STREET BEAT: ‘Have we as Americans become desensitized to gun violence?’

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Fairfax District.
AMBER TRESVANT Los Angeles “I think that Americans have become desensitized to everything. … We are desensitized to the pain, suffering and hardship.”
CHARLES PERKINS Los Angeles “It depends on who you are and where you come from. In California, we see things differently than in the eastern [states] like say Louisiana. They like guns there. In California, we don’t care too much about guns.”
ROBERT CABRERA South Los Angeles “No. Where I come from, gun violence is the norm to me. But what we experience in South Los Angeles is completely different from what the average American experiences.”
RAY FEBRE JUENE Leimert Park “I don’t know if we are desensitized by gun violence, but as Americans, we are very desensitized on other issues. We get choked up about gun violence, but with other issues, it seems like we don’t care as much.”
KIM McGHEE West Los Angeles “Yes, because of the media, the games, the electronics – there is simulated gunplay everywhere, pretty much. So, everybody is used to it.”
SOFIA POSADOS Los Angeles “Since we got our president, I see more violence than when Obama was in office. Obama tried with all his power to have safety in America. With Trump, now everybody can carry a gun. For me, it’s just too much.”
DANIEL GONZALEZ Los Angeles “Desensitized? Not sure. But I think that more and more people are looking to protect themselves and they are buying more guns.”