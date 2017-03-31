STREET BEAT: ‘Are you surprised Republicans haven’t repealed Obamacare yet?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Miracle Mile area.
LUTHER SCOTT
Miracle Mile
“Well no, not really. I don’t think they gave it enough thought in the first place. It takes more than a weekend to repeal something a lot of people depend on.”
RICH TRAMAZZO
Los Angeles
“Hell no, because I don’t believe they could get anything done. And I don’t think they did it for the right reasons; they did it to undo Obama’s signature legislation.
EILEENE WASHINGTON
Mid City
“Oh no, I’m not surprised because Americans have heart…. Leaving millions of people without health care would be devastating.”