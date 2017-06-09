STREET BEAT: ‘What is the best way to solve the homeless problem?’

PATHIAS MOYO Windsor Hills “The city should put a lot more resources into the homeless community. … And I think that some of the money the city is using to develop affluent neighborhoods should go to the homeless.”
DANNY AXL Los Angeles “[The city] should provide more open shelters and there should be no rules for those who have mental illness. Every person should have a place to stay.”
JOHNTE BROWN Gardena “Get them some type of free, low-skill training so they can get into the work force. Make it easy for everybody to work.”