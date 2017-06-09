TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘What is the best way to solve the homeless problem?’

EVELYN RWEMA North Hollywood “Increase more affordable housing and mixed-level housing. Mixed-level housing can do a lot to help people kicked out by regentrification and help people with mixed-level incomes co-exist together.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in Griffith Park.

PATHIAS MOYO
Windsor Hills
“The city should put a lot more resources into the homeless community. … And I think that some of the money the city is using to develop affluent neighborhoods should go to the homeless.”

DANNY AXL
Los Angeles
“[The city] should provide more open shelters and there should be no rules for those who have mental illness. Every person should have a place to stay.”

JOHNTE BROWN
Gardena
“Get them some type of free, low-skill training so they can get into the work force. Make it easy for everybody to work.”

