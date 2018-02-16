TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘What Black History Month events would you like to attend?’

Ramone Baptiste West L.A. “I’m not exactly sure what new Black History events are occurring this year. I’m more interested in what newer events they have this year.”

Compiled by Dorany Pineda in Koreatown.

Mikey Eugenia White
Santa Clarita
“I think I would like to attend something that actually earmarks the challenges of black culture in Los Angeles and possibly the demographic of myself: a single mother with a special needs child, non-visible special needs.”

Daniel Griffin
Cypress Park
“If I could, I would go to a film festival. I’m hoping to get a job as a storyboard to do a thing on Charlotte Sophia, the wife of King George.”

Izumi Rosas
Koreatown
“I haven’t really thought about it. … I went to the ‘Black Panther’ world premiere and it was everything.”

Caroline Hamlet Licea
Koreatown
“I don’t know so much about the black history events in Los Angeles but I hope that I could get some feedback from newspapers and maybe on the internet, and from friends that I’ll find out what they are.”

«
»

West

16 February, 2018

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Refugee organization evolves …

It began with a civil war. In 1983, thousands of people fled military persecutio…

16 February, 2018

CHEERS!

Dr. Henry DeLu Jr. has been elected to the Alumni Association Board for the USC …

Culver City

15 February, 2018

‘Get Out’ director discusses film’s success at LMU

WESTCHESTER — Actor and director Jordan Peele came to Loyola Marymount Universit…

13 February, 2018

Actors’ Gang brings social studies lessons to life

CULVER CITY — After studying Mesopotamia for six weeks, Natalie Gualtieri’s sixt…

East

16 February, 2018

Colleagues call for councilman-teacher to resign

PICO RIVERA — The City Council here asked for the resignation of Councilman Greg…

16 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk residents offered help…

The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …

Herald American

16 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk residents offered help…

The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …

16 February, 2018

Assemblywoman takes leave after harassment accusat…

BELL GARDENS — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who gained national attention for …

Lynwood

16 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk residents offered help…

The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

Northeast

16 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk residents offered help…

The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …

16 February, 2018

Assemblywoman takes leave after harassment accusat…

BELL GARDENS — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who gained national attention for …

The Press

16 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk residents offered help…

The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …

16 February, 2018

Assemblywoman takes leave after harassment accusat…

BELL GARDENS — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who gained national attention for …

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010