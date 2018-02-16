STREET BEAT: ‘What Black History Month events would you like to attend?’
Compiled by Dorany Pineda in Koreatown.
Compiled by Dorany Pineda in Koreatown.
16 February, 2018
It began with a civil war. In 1983, thousands of people fled military persecutio…
16 February, 2018
Dr. Henry DeLu Jr. has been elected to the Alumni Association Board for the USC …
15 February, 2018
WESTCHESTER — Actor and director Jordan Peele came to Loyola Marymount Universit…
13 February, 2018
CULVER CITY — After studying Mesopotamia for six weeks, Natalie Gualtieri’s sixt…
16 February, 2018
PICO RIVERA — The City Council here asked for the resignation of Councilman Greg…
16 February, 2018
The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …
16 February, 2018
The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …
16 February, 2018
BELL GARDENS — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who gained national attention for …
16 February, 2018
The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …
01 February, 2018
A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…
16 February, 2018
The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …
16 February, 2018
BELL GARDENS — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who gained national attention for …
16 February, 2018
The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying …
16 February, 2018
BELL GARDENS — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who gained national attention for …
Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010