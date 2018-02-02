TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘How should Black History Month be observed?’

“Walking in parades. It’s good!” Roeofo Figueroa Lynwood

Compiled by Dennis J. Freeman in Compton and at L.A. Live.

“I don’t think we should just focus on just one month. I feel like everyday we should try our best to focus on getting to know our history and getting better as a people.”
Demetrices Riley
North Hollywood

“It’s a different day and age now. The younger generation don’t really think about Black Panthers, black struggle, what black people went through. … If we’re not demanding it in our schools, then they’re not going to put that out there for us.”
Diego Bay
San Jose

“I’d rather it be geared towards ‘Let’s Make History Month!’ … There should be one week of talk and then three weeks of moving forward.”
Tiffany Trenise Tucker
Los Angeles County

«
»

West

02 February, 2018

Pan African Film Festival to open with ‘Love Jacke…

LOS ANGELES — The 26th annual Pan African Film Festival will be held Feb. 8-19 a…

02 February, 2018

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Community clinic provides ful…

In the heart of South Los Angeles is a one-of-a-kind, one-stop-shop for all thin…

Culver City

02 February, 2018

Culver City schools enter pact with West L.A. Coll…

CULVER CITY — It will be easier than ever before for Culver City high school stu…

26 January, 2018

L.A. libraries launch gateway to citizenship initi…

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles City Librarian John F. Szabo j…

East

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

01 February, 2018

Teacher in hot water over anti-military remarks

PICO RIVERA — The future is uncertain for Pico Rivera City Councilman and high s…

Herald American

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

25 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Pico Rivera to kick off annive…

The city of Pico Rivera hosts a 60th anniversary kickoff celebration from 1 to 4…

Lynwood

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

25 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Pico Rivera to kick off annive…

The city of Pico Rivera hosts a 60th anniversary kickoff celebration from 1 to 4…

Northeast

02 February, 2018

Suspect arrested in Boyle Heights church fire

BOYLE HEIGHTS — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series …

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

The Press

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

25 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Pico Rivera to kick off annive…

The city of Pico Rivera hosts a 60th anniversary kickoff celebration from 1 to 4…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010