STREET BEAT: ‘Can Bill Cosby salvage his career?’

CLORA FERGUSON Los Angeles “I don’t think he can. But I think if it’s meant for him, he can salvage it. … He’s an African-American man and usually [black] men have difficulty coming back from something like that.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Fairfax District.

KRISTA DASILDA
Los Angeles
“Definitely. He has been beloved for an entire generation that grew up with him despite what is happening.”

STEWART GOLDMAN
Los Angeles
“I grew up loving Bill Cosby, so I hope he can. I just don’t know enough about the facts. If they are true, no he shouldn’t, but if they are not, yes I think he should.”

MARTIN ROMAN
South Los Angeles
“You have a lot of examples of people who kind of have fallen to the bottom and were able to reestablish their careers later on. Dave Chappell, Martin Lawrence … ”

 

