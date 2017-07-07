STREET BEAT: ‘How did you celebrate the Fourth of July?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
FERRIS MASON
Los Angeles
“I don’t celebrate the fourth because I’m black and slavery was not abolished in 1776. I have no interest in celebrating something my ancestors were not a part of.”
GABRIELLE SUMPSTER
Hollywood
“Chilling. We’re not super active with the fourth activities. I feel like it’s become a mere holiday, commercialized.”
ALBERT GILLESPIE
Los Angeles
“I celebrate because it reminds me of when the country was founded and it’s great to have a day remembering that.”