STREET BEAT: ‘How did you celebrate the Fourth of July?’

AYMAN MANSOUR Los Angeles “Every year I eat until I fall asleep. Every year we do barbecue, fireworks, and everything fourth related.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.

FERRIS MASON
Los Angeles
“I don’t celebrate the fourth because I’m black and slavery was not abolished in 1776. I have no interest in celebrating something my ancestors were not a part of.”

GABRIELLE SUMPSTER
Hollywood
“Chilling. We’re not super active with the fourth activities. I feel like it’s become a mere holiday, commercialized.”

ALBERT GILLESPIE
Los Angeles
“I celebrate because it reminds me of when the country was founded and it’s great to have a day remembering that.”

